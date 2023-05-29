Succession finale: Kendall Roy's "I'm the eldest boy" line breaks the internet

HBO's adrenaline-fueled drama Succession has reached an epic conclusion. The show ran for four seasons and saw an all-out war between the power-hungry Roy siblings over the control of a global media and entertainment conglomerate company, known as Waystar RoyCo.
The company was founded by their father Logan Roy, a cut-throat businessman who depended on traditional methods to run his company.
Logan's three children, Kendall, Siobhan (Shiv), and Roman waged war against each other after the death of their father. While none of them were able to become CEO in the end, the final episode saw a sequence where the three siblings had a massive argument. Amidst the argument, Kendall claimed that he deserved to become CEO because he was the oldest.
This claim made the internet go berserk as they found the claim ridiculous.
The series finale of Succession was wild and unexpected. Fans of the show are aware that Kendall, Shiv, and Roman had been using their own crude methods to win control over the workings of Waystar RoyCo.
But many noticed that Kendall's desperation for the post was reaching astronomical levels.
In the final episode, there was a sequence where Shiv, Kendall, and Roman were arguing over the control of power when suddenly Kendall realized that things weren't going his way. In a moment of desperation, he then yelled:
"I am the eldest boy!"
Shiv blatantly shrugged him off and refused to make him the CEO. This part of the episode saw hilarious reactions on Twitter.
Fans on Twitter collectively agreed that Kendall's outburst was not just ridiculous, but also hilarious. The internet didn't hold back and made fun of "The eldest boy" by posting memes. One fan even brought up that the eldest was actually Connor Roy and not Kendall.
"Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit."
It continues:
"Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide."
