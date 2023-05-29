Succession finale: Kendall Roy's "I'm the eldest boy" line breaks the internet

HBO's adrenaline-fueled drama Succession has reached an epic conclusion. The show ran for four seasons and saw an all-out war between the power-hungry Roy siblings over the control of a global media and entertainment conglomerate company, known as Waystar RoyCo.

The company was founded by their father Logan Roy, a cut-throat businessman who depended on traditional methods to run his company.

Logan's three children, Kendall, Siobhan (Shiv), and Roman waged war against each other after the death of their father. While none of them were able to become CEO in the end, the final episode saw a sequence where the three siblings had a massive argument. Amidst the argument, Kendall claimed that he deserved to become CEO because he was the oldest.

This claim made the internet go berserk as they found the claim ridiculous.

𝐒𝐢𝐨𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐲 @JoeyBrrrSZN Kendall Roy: I AM THE ELDEST BOY

Shiv Roy:

Kendall Roy: I AM THE ELDEST BOYShiv Roy: https://t.co/93N7ovepId

Succession finale: Netizens in disbelief after Kendall's controversial statement regarding Waystar RoyCo. ownership

The series finale of Succession was wild and unexpected. Fans of the show are aware that Kendall, Shiv, and Roman had been using their own crude methods to win control over the workings of Waystar RoyCo.

But many noticed that Kendall's desperation for the post was reaching astronomical levels.

In the final episode, there was a sequence where Shiv, Kendall, and Roman were arguing over the control of power when suddenly Kendall realized that things weren't going his way. In a moment of desperation, he then yelled:

"I am the eldest boy!"

Shiv blatantly shrugged him off and refused to make him the CEO. This part of the episode saw hilarious reactions on Twitter.

dash is sleeping • they/them @thedigitaldash_ “i am the eldest boy” was so pathetic and childish that it was both sad and funny to hear “i am the eldest boy” was so pathetic and childish that it was both sad and funny to hear

Jake 🌊 🐢 @waveturtlejake CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES

I AM THE ELDEST BOY CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECESI AM THE ELDEST BOY https://t.co/1BzoEo18vI

jMac @JMacchitelli23 I AM THE ELDEST BOY I AM THE ELDEST BOY https://t.co/H7t41Wdl0Q

tori @torlinnea imagine being a board member seeing three adults brawling and one yelling I AM THE ELDEST BOY imagine being a board member seeing three adults brawling and one yelling I AM THE ELDEST BOY

Travis @travismattox



#Succession

HBO Any man who must say " I am the eldest boy " is no true eldest boy. #Succession HBO Any man who must say " I am the eldest boy " is no true eldest boy.#Succession #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/pOWcx39gQp

Fans on Twitter collectively agreed that Kendall's outburst was not just ridiculous, but also hilarious. The internet didn't hold back and made fun of "The eldest boy" by posting memes. One fan even brought up that the eldest was actually Connor Roy and not Kendall.

Marco Monteiro @MMonteiro90 Everyone tweeting “I AM THE ELDEST BOY” must remember that Connor, the real eldest son, said it first. #Succession Everyone tweeting “I AM THE ELDEST BOY” must remember that Connor, the real eldest son, said it first. #Succession https://t.co/LgBlVPWbVQ

Scurvy 🏴‍☠️ Bones @Scurvy_Bones I AM THE ELDEST BOY!

I AM THE ELDEST BOY DR SHIV!

I AM...I AM THE ELDEST BOY! I AM THE ELDEST BOY!I AM THE ELDEST BOY DR SHIV!I AM...I AM THE ELDEST BOY! https://t.co/0gKRl4k1nE

Succession synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Succession reads:

"Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit."

It continues:

"Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide."

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show starred Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and several others.

