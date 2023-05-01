Succession season 4 episode 6 recap: What will happen to Waystar Royco after Logan's passing?

Episode 6 of season 4 of Succession was released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max. It showed that the conquest of Waystar Royco is now wide open after the passing of Logan Roy. The episode titled Living+ was directed by Lorene Scafaria and written by Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery. It saw Logan Roy's children exploring a new venture in their business and Kendall's attempt to destroy the family's fierce rival.

All of his children want to control the company with every one of them using different methods to flaunt their powers. However, it looks like Kendall Roy convincingly has the upper hand for now. His biggest threat is Lukas Matsson and it looks like Kendall is confident enough to drive him away.

The next episode of Succession will be released on May 7, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

Succession season 4 episode 6 recap: Is Waystar Royco in trouble?

Episode 6 of season 4 of Succession is set in the sunny city of Los Angeles, California. After their father's demise, the responsibility of managing Waystar Royco fell upon Kendall and his siblings. They moved to California to introduce a new hi-tech retirement community named Living+. This was initially Logan Roy's idea, and his children were adamant about continuing their departed father's legacy.

However, among all this, Kendall and Roman had a secret agenda. They hoped that their pitch would bump the stock price of their family's company high enough for Lukas Mattsson's GoJo to back out of the deal. Additionally, Logan's children wanted to let the world know that just because their dad is dead did not mean that Waystar Royco was going to decline.

Kendall and Roman's sister, Shiv, had plans of her own. She met with Lukas Matsson and they planned to spoil Kendal's presentation. Throughout the episode, she was seen sending Matsson updates on Living+.

Matsson was furious about this venture and wanted to terminate it as soon as he was going to possess the keys to the kingdom. Shiv knew that her brothers were trying to cut her out of the company. She also knew that Kendall and Roman wanted Matsson to step away from the deal.

Roman struggled with his newfound powers. He made a rash decision and fired a studio executive but was confronted by Gerri and realized his mistake. When he turned to Kendal to ask for help, he was shocked when the latter thought that the firing would impress people. A frustrated Roman left while Kendall continued with the presentation for Living+.

Kendall presented the idea of Living+ as a revolutionary new concept that would bring in unimaginable money. Frank knew that Kendall was bluffing so he threatened to expose Kendall if he had asked him to support a fraud. The overall presentation went well, but in the end, Lukas Matsson tweeted an extremely offensive tweet while watching Kendall present.

The tweet was in German and offended and angered Kendal, who later chose to ignore it, which led to Matsson deleting the tweet. Shiv and Roman were enraged with whatever had happened throughout the day. It is certain that one of the Roy's will land a heavy blow soon that will change the future of Waystar Royco.

What is Succession about?

Created by Jesse Armstrong, HBO's Succession has undoubtedly become one of the most well-known shows in recent years. It chronicles a power struggle between the members of the Roy family to take over their father's billion-dollar company named Waystar Royco.

The official synopsis of the show's season 4 reads:

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The executive producers include Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, and Georgia Pritchett. Other executive producers include Tony Roche, Jesse Armstrong, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, and Will Tracy.

The next episode of Succession will be released on May 7, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes