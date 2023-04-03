Succession fans get emotional over Connor's "heartbreaking" monologue

Connor Roy, played by Alan Ruck, delivered a heartfelt monologue in the latest episode of Succession and fans were awestruck by his performance. Connor is misunderstood and judged incorrectly throughout the show. While some argue that he is never serious about anything and his role is unimportant, others say that he brings balance to the dynamics of the Roy family.

Unlike Kendal, Shiv, and Roman, he is not interested in money and his father's business. Connor just wants to be happy and loved. His ways are simple and he has a good heart. He is in love with a much younger woman named Willa but things aren't going too well for him on the relationship front.

He delivered a sentimental monologue in the latest episode of the show, making fans emotional.

Courtney Gilham @courtgilham Petition for them to redo #Succession but give Connor more dialog!! “The good thing about having a family that doesn’t love you is you learn how to live without it” was absolutely heartbreaking. Petition for them to redo #Succession but give Connor more dialog!! “The good thing about having a family that doesn’t love you is you learn how to live without it” was absolutely heartbreaking.

Succession season 4: Connor Roy sang Leonard Cohen's Famous Blue Raincoat

Willa and Connor's relationship has been bumpy from the very beginning. She is much younger than Connor and it was implied that she was only offering him her companionship due to his name and status. However, Connor was in love and saw a future with her.

In the latest episode of Succession, Willa walked out during their wedding rehearsal dinner, announcing that she couldn't marry Connor. This broke the groom's heart, prompting him to deliver an emotional monologue. He even sang Leonard Cohen’s Famous Blue Raincoat, leaving viewers emotional.

f̷n̷t̷m̷² @fntm184 yeah connor has mostly been a character you cant take seriously but he said some of the most moving stuff this episode. glad they gave him something finally #succession yeah connor has mostly been a character you cant take seriously but he said some of the most moving stuff this episode. glad they gave him something finally #succession

Archie Marshall @archiewmarshall Connor Roy has always stealthily been the pathos of #Succession , but the way that Alan Ruck and the writers stuck the landing last night is just *chef's kiss * Connor Roy has always stealthily been the pathos of #Succession, but the way that Alan Ruck and the writers stuck the landing last night is just *chef's kiss *

tommy❄️🌺 @02tommy_ “I don’t need love. It’s like a superpower”



Kept wondering about the point of connor’s character and how he contributes to succession’s thesis on money, love and generational trauma NOW I GET IT



I!!! GET!!! IT!!!!



Losing my mind and screaming into my pillow over this show “I don’t need love. It’s like a superpower” Kept wondering about the point of connor’s character and how he contributes to succession’s thesis on money, love and generational trauma NOW I GET ITI!!! GET!!! IT!!!!Losing my mind and screaming into my pillow over this show

Danny Manus @DannyManus Tonight's Succession was somewhat cathartic and surprising, but where did that scene from Logan Roy come from? It seemed emotionally genuine, more than any other he's had, but felt so out of nowhere. Love when they give Connor something to really SAY. Tonight's Succession was somewhat cathartic and surprising, but where did that scene from Logan Roy come from? It seemed emotionally genuine, more than any other he's had, but felt so out of nowhere. Love when they give Connor something to really SAY.

jenny @iluvsamrockwell Also laughed a ton during 4x02 and what Connor said about love was honestly pretty relatable. #Succession #Succession HBO Also laughed a ton during 4x02 and what Connor said about love was honestly pretty relatable. #Succession #SuccessionHBO

Connor has never been taken seriously by his family. His siblings and father often dismiss him and think he isn't interested in the family business.

The truth is, Connor loves his family and just wants to be happy in his own way. He is different and unlike most characters in the show. While everyone desires power, Connor just wants to smile. Fans are glad that his character is finally getting some development since he is so relatable and loveable.

What is Succession about?

The hit show follows the Roy family and their ownership of the media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. There is a constant power struggle between the grand boss Logan Roy and his children for the ownership of their prestigious company.

The official synopsis of Succession reads:

"Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control."

The show was created by Jesse Armstrong and fans can't wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for them. The next episode of the series is slated to air on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on HBO and HBO Max.

