Succession fans get emotional over Connor's "heartbreaking" monologue

Connor Roy, played by Alan Ruck, delivered a heartfelt monologue in the latest episode of Succession and fans were awestruck by his performance. Connor is misunderstood and judged incorrectly throughout the show. While some argue that he is never serious about anything and his role is unimportant, others say that he brings balance to the dynamics of the Roy family.
Unlike Kendal, Shiv, and Roman, he is not interested in money and his father's business. Connor just wants to be happy and loved. His ways are simple and he has a good heart. He is in love with a much younger woman named Willa but things aren't going too well for him on the relationship front.
He delivered a sentimental monologue in the latest episode of the show, making fans emotional.
Succession season 4: Connor Roy sang Leonard Cohen's Famous Blue Raincoat
Willa and Connor's relationship has been bumpy from the very beginning. She is much younger than Connor and it was implied that she was only offering him her companionship due to his name and status. However, Connor was in love and saw a future with her.
In the latest episode of Succession, Willa walked out during their wedding rehearsal dinner, announcing that she couldn't marry Connor. This broke the groom's heart, prompting him to deliver an emotional monologue. He even sang Leonard Cohen’s Famous Blue Raincoat, leaving viewers emotional.
Connor has never been taken seriously by his family. His siblings and father often dismiss him and think he isn't interested in the family business.
The truth is, Connor loves his family and just wants to be happy in his own way. He is different and unlike most characters in the show. While everyone desires power, Connor just wants to smile. Fans are glad that his character is finally getting some development since he is so relatable and loveable.
What is Succession about?
The hit show follows the Roy family and their ownership of the media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. There is a constant power struggle between the grand boss Logan Roy and his children for the ownership of their prestigious company.
The official synopsis of Succession reads:
"Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control."
The show was created by Jesse Armstrong and fans can't wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for them. The next episode of the series is slated to air on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on HBO and HBO Max.