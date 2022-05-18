"He was my friend": Amber Heard opens up about viral James Franco elevator video 

Actress Amber Heard was grilled during a cross-examination by Johnny Depp's legal team over a late-night visit from James Franco. The incident occurred after she filed a temporary restraining order against Depp in 2016.

On May 17, while taking the witness stand for the fourth day, Heard was questioned by Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, in a way that seemed to suggest that the costars of 2008's Pineapple Express and 2015's The Adderall Diaries were in a romantic relationship.

Vasquez showed elevator surveillance footage of James Franco arriving at Heard's penthouse. She asked:

"You changed the lock to the penthouses on May 22, 2016."

"You changed the lock to the penthouses on May 22, 2016."

Referencing her previous claims about changing locks after fighting with Depp, Heard responded:

"I attempted to."

Vasquez then asked:

"That's why you felt comfortable having James Franco over the evening of May 22, 2016?"



The false allegations and Depp delusional fans The assantion of Amber Heard Character : A thread The false allegations and Depp delusional fans https://t.co/mj0szOWUz5

"That's why you felt comfortable having James Franco over the evening of May 22, 2016?"

When Amber Heard testified that she couldn't remember when her former costar visited her, Vasquez showed her footage from May 21, 2016, "after 11 p.m.," when she had known that Depp was out of town.

Heard said:

"I don't know what I knew of his schedule at the time."

What did Amber Heard say about James Franco?

Later, during cross-examination by her counsel, Heard insisted that she and Franco were merely friends and neighbors when she was asked why the Why Him? actor was at her place.

"Because he was my friend and he lived next door, quite literally next door. And I quite literally exhausted my support network with my usual friends and I was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get."

Heard was then questioned about a video from that night in which Franco is seen resting his head on her shoulder and what interaction may have resulted.

"After seeing my face, he put his head on my shoulder. He touched the side of my face and responded to what he saw."

𝐀𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚 @srkxdepp



Amber Heard went straight out of the courtroom before the jury and judge and didn't even see her lawyers.



Says it all!



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

#DeppVsHeard

#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial Johnny Depp's team cheered and appreciated him after he finished giving his testimony.Amber Heard went straight out of the courtroom before the jury and judge and didn't even see her lawyers.Says it all! Johnny Depp's team cheered and appreciated him after he finished giving his testimony. Amber Heard went straight out of the courtroom before the jury and judge and didn't even see her lawyers. Says it all!#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #DeppVsHeard #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial https://t.co/THBpLmojOs

Depp, according to Heard, suspected the two costars were having an affair. In her last week's testimony, she revealed that Johnny "hated" Franco.

"He was accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in the past since we had done Pineapple Express together."

Both Franco and Elon Musk, whom Amber Heard dated briefly in 2017, are on her witness list, although neither is slated to testify. However, Heard's sister and actress Ellen Barkin are set to testify in her favor this week.

Savvy? 🏴‍☠️ @Savvy_CapJackie

~ #JohnnyDepp "About six years ago, Miss Heard made some quite heinous and disturbing criminal acts against me that were not based in any species of truth. It was a complete shock. It just didn't need to go in that direction as nothing of the kind had ever happened." "About six years ago, Miss Heard made some quite heinous and disturbing criminal acts against me that were not based in any species of truth. It was a complete shock. It just didn't need to go in that direction as nothing of the kind had ever happened."~ #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/zkXWHJQUNd

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in retaliation for a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018 on her experiences as a domestic abuse survivor. Though Heard never referenced Depp by name in the essay, his attorneys believe that connections to their clients are apparent and have harmed Depp's career and image.

Amber Heard has filed a countersuit for $100 million, claiming that Depp and his legal team defamed her by declaring her charges fake.

