"He isn't innocent": Bradley Carter reflects on Joe's group text snitching on Southern Hospitality

The drama on Southern Hospitality season 2 is amplified and at the center of it all is the VIP server, Bradley Carter. In the first season, VIP Manager Maddi Reese alleged she saw Bradley getting he*d by the dumpster in an alley behind Republic Garden & Lounge. The accusations sent Bradley’s life into turmoil, despite his consistent protest of being innocent.

In season 2, coworkers Mikel Simmons and Grace Lilly dismissed Maddi’s claims, speaking in support of Bradley, confirming they saw nothing occur in the alley that night. In one of the latest episodes, Mikel highlighted he decided away from commenting on the matter before to not undermine Maddi’s authority.

Rather than finding solace in the sense of validation, Bradley was now embroiled in yet another dispute. VIP manager Joe Bradley ultimately revealed to Maddi Reese a group messaging thread in which her colleagues had privately questioned her health concerns.

Bradley and other coworkers including Emmy Sharrett were framed for bullying Maddi. During an interview with Decider, Bradley weighed in on the situation revealing people in the group were only sharing their concerns and that Joe himself participated in the discussion. He said:

“He was literally participating, so he’s not innocent in this.”

Bradley Carter calls out Southern Hospitality costar Joe

According to the events shared by Bradley, everyone on the group thread was concerned about Maddi’s health but at the same time, they also indulged in “talking sh*t” about her job. He told the Decider:

“That is what a group message is for. You talk about people that are not in that group message.”

He insisted on being “genuinely” worried for Maddi but highlighted how Joe “conveniently” left out showing her texts where he spoke about Maddi. Bradley reportedly believes Joe cannot claim “innocence” in this situation:

“Whatever other messages were in there, we were genuinely concerned about her health. Someone’s health is nothing to joke about. It’s not funny. But what’s funny is how conveniently Joe left out all of the things that he was saying about Maddi, too. It’s really odd to show someone a group message, and then claim innocence.”

The VIP server noted Joe's attempt to "please everyone" was, in his opinion, a problem. Bradley believes he wants to be friends with everyone and while doing so he stretches himself “too thin.” The Southern Hospitality star explained sharing of private information on Joe’s part was a “mistake”, he noted:

“He (Joe) can’t say he’s trying to be a middleman or trying to be not on anyone’s side if he’s running around telling everyone what others are saying about them. You can be friends with two separate people, but you have to make sure that you’re keeping what they’re saying confidential. Otherwise, you’re just being messy.”

Bradley also indicated Joe is going to be held “accountable” for his mistake in the upcoming reunion episode of Southern Hospitality season 2. He teased:

“He will be held even more accountable at the reunion. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Southern Hospitality documents the dynamic life of a social group of friends living and working together in Charleston, South Carolina. It is the spin-off of Bravo’s popular show Southern Charm which follows the lives of aristocratic families living in the region.

Southern Hospitality releases new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm EST on Bravo.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE