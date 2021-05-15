"He punched his own security guard": Jake Paul describes what it was like to be on the receiving end of an angry Floyd Mayweather

In a recent interview with MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, Jake Paul recalled what it was like to be on the receiving end of a rampaging Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 24-year old YouTuber turned professional boxer recently appeared on an episode of Chael Sonnen's Beyond The Fight.

He touched upon a host of topics which ranged from his ringside encounter with Daniel Cormier to the viral "Gotcha Hat" incident with Mayweather.

nobody taking my hat pic.twitter.com/0hEZ8B3DRx — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 14, 2021

With regards to the latter, Jake Paul shared his first-hand experience of what it was like to be cornered by Floyd Mayweather and his posse of bodyguards.

Jake Paul recalls being surrounded by Floyd Mayweather and his bodyguards

During his recent appearance on Chael Sonnen's "Beyond The Fight," Jake Paul was his usual candid self as he weighed in on his boxing future, his brother Logan's upcoming fight and his growing list of altercations with boxing and MMA stars.

Floyd Mayweather: Don't disrespect me. I ain't ever did nun to you

Jake Paul: Got your hat

Floyd: *socks him right in the eye*



LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/hxWwYQFCR3 — Bruno ◢ ◤ (@YaBoiBru) May 6, 2021

On being asked what was going through his mind after snatching Floyd Mayweather's hat, Jake Paul proceeded to share his POV:

"It was sort of a sensory overload, with everything that was going on. There was like eight guys around me, all grabbing me, some like hitting me in the leg . I'm like holding on to his hat for dear life. That was the main thing they were concerned about and then finally they got the hat. Then I just see this angry Floyd Mayweather, I couldn't believe it and like one of his security guards had my shirt wrapped around his hands and so I couldn't get away. "

He also claimed that Floyd was in such a fit of rage that he not only ended up punching one of his own bodyguards in the side of the head, but also failed to land any punches on him:

"He just comes running at me and he's throwing punches like over the security guard and I'm literally like 'oh wow this is crazy' but the funny thing about it was like none of the punches were even coming close to me at that point and he actually like punched his own security guard in the side of the head . But yeah absurd moment, hilarious, I didn't think he was going to get that mad over a hat. "

Having spawned a barrage of memes online and been hailed as a marketing genius, post the immediate "Gotcha Hat" merchandise drop, Jake Paul continues to create a massive stir online with his antics, which despite being divisive, have successfully arrested the attention of the global audience.