"He's a good kid": Heidi D'Amelio shares her thoughts on Noah Beck marrying Dixie D'Amelio

Heidi D'Amelio told the paparazzi that Noah Beck was a good kid and that currently, he and Dixie are having fun together.

Some paparazzi had found Heidi D’Amelio as she waited for a text to get into an Uber. She gave a short interview and discussed the events of her family and the situation between Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio.

Hey Mr D’Amelio, Just wanted to say I don’t know why people hate on y’all’s family so much. You guys genuinely seem really nice. Who ever gets to meet you guys is winning at life. Keep spreading love and positivity. ✌🏻🙌🏻 — Tj Miner (@tjminerofficial) February 23, 2021

The interviewer asked Heidi D’Amelio if she trusted Noah Beck. Heidi D'Amelio responded that Noah Beck was ‘a good kid.’ The interviewer presses Heidi D'Amelio further, asking if she thinks Noah and Dixie are too young to get married or if she wants Noah and Dixie to get married as soon as possible. Heidi didn’t entertain the question of marriage.

In her own words:

“I’m just waiting for my Uber, one thing at a time. They’re young, but they’re having a good time and everybody is happy and healthy so that’s all I can hope for.”

Heidi D'Amelio sounded very uncomfortable with the direction the questioning was going, so the interviewers reverted to the subject of the upcoming reality show that will air on Hulu.

Marc And Heidi D’Amelio Drop Their Own ‘The Other D’Amelios’ Podcast At Ramble https://t.co/tc5I6vZu4K — Kasandrea Sereno (@KasandreaSereno) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Heidi D'Amelio spent the interaction very visibly anxious for her Uber. The interview ended as soon as the Uber arrived, and Heidi moved away quickly with her friend.

Related: Marc D'Amelio slams allegations of abusing Charli D'Amelio

Related: "I have to put my foot down": Charli D'Amelio shuts down allegations about her parents "using" her

Heidi D'Amelio was asked about the prank on Dixie D'Amelio from Bryce Hall

At the beginning of the interview, Heidi D'Amelio answered questions about the prank that Bryce Hall had played on her daughter, Dixie D'Amelio. In her own words:

"You know, it's over. Everybody moved on, he apologized. Gifted them a night in Malibu... Moving right along."

Heidi D'Amelio seemed tired of the question as she answered it. She looked away and seemed to be repeating the information that the interviewers had given but repeatedly stating they had all moved on. Because she has discussed the prank over and over since it first happened, she is understandably disinterested.

Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Break Up With Noah Beck , Bryce Hall Prank & Heidi... https://t.co/p0tcv9BjZQ via @YouTube — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) February 21, 2021

Everyone seems to have forgiven Bryce Hall and appreciated the gift he gave to Dixie D'Amelio.

Related: Noah Beck reveals he shares a really good relationship with Dixie D'Amelio's parents