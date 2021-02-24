Noah Beck reveals he shares a really good relationship with Dixie D'Amelio's parents

As he was followed by paparazzi, Noah Beck said that his relationship with Dixie D'Amelio's parents had not been affected by the recent prank on him by Bryce Hall.

Noah Beck was followed to his car by a member of the paparazzi. Noah was questioned about his workout and life during the walk. At one point, the paparazzi referenced a prank that Bryce Hall had put him through.

While Bryce face-timed Noah’s girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio, Noah had been blindfolded and placed near strippers. Noah and the D’Amelio family did not take the prank well, causing Bryce Hall to get heat from everyone.

Noah said that Dixie D’Amelio’s parents were not upset with him for the prank because he did not know about it. He goes on to say that his relationship with Dixie’s parents was really good. He ends the conversation by stating that nothing happened, so everyone should move on.

Noah seems to have forgiven Bryce for the prank, allowing room for everyone to move on from the situation.

Bryce Hall’s prank on Noah Beck was very risque and not taken well at all

The prank that Noah was referring to was incredibly sexual. To carry out the prank, Bryce blindfolded Noah before calling over some strippers to dance around Noah. Because he was blindfolded and using headphones, Noah wasn't able to hear what was happening around him.

Bryce Hall then Facetime’d Dixie D’Amelio and showed her the situation, making Noah Beck seem like he was unfaithful. Noah was not informed about what had just occurred until Dixie hung up. Despite Noah's explanation that it was a prank, Dixie didn't seem to take the situation well.

Bryce apologized shortly thereafter to Noah, but Noah told him to apologize to Dixie. Dixie and her family did not think the prank was funny at all. The entire prank was considered in bad taste by Dixie’s parents and Dixie herself.

Asked about the situation, Dixie's father said that he had not seen it and didn't have any comment until his wife spoke up. Heidi D’Amelio said:

“I saw it and I thought it was trash. That’s mom’s opinion, don’t mess with my kids. It was hurtful and I didn’t like it… I thought it was disrespectful; if it happened to me I wouldn’t like it. It happened to my daughter; she wasn’t happy about it...”

Dixie’s father agreed with his wife, and it appeared that no one was on Bryce’s side. The prank carried by Bryce Hall did not appear to be in good taste; it was obvious that he crossed a line, and he should rethink the effect of his pranks.

