TikTokers Noah Beck and Larray hug it out and put an end to their "beef" 

TikTokers Noah Beck and Larray met at a restaurant, hugged, and talked out their problems to resolve their ongoing feud.

Larray and Noah Beck have been in a feud for some time now. The popular TikTok stars argued over supposed ghosting and awkward occurrences where harsh tones were exchanged. They wanted to discuss it offically at a restaurant they both liked.

In the video above, Larray is seen speaking about his feud with Noah Beck. He is asked many questions by the interviewer relating to the future of their relationship. Larray mentions that Noah and he are fine now and made his way into the restaurant behind him.

Noah arrives soon after with a friend. He talks about the feud and says it's all a misunderstanding. Larray comes outside and the interviewer calls out to Larray to see Noah. Noah and Larray hug and seem very friendly before going into the restaurant after their interviews.

Much later, Noah and Larray are seen walking out of the restaurant with their arms locked. They go on as if the argument and general unpleasantness never existed. Larray leaves before Noah Beck promises to make more videos with his old friend.

At the end of the interview, Noah stated that Larray had been the one to suggest meeting at the restaurant. Noah wanted to put an end to their harsh feelings and came as soon as he could. The meeting at the restaurant resolved their "beef" and the two plan on working together again soon.

Noah Beck shares his thoughts on the end of Sway House

Part of the interviewer's questions to Noah were about the recent dissolution of the Sway house. Noah was asked twice, and both times, he seemed to start with the same annoyed expression. Noah Beck is one of the founding members of the group of friends, but hasn't clarified his opinion until now.

i heard the sway house might be over • the end of an era 😢 #sway4life — Yu The Don (@don_coltrane) December 7, 2020

Noah's response was:

"It's just really hard to say because, we're all so super close as friends... It's like, we're not with each other every day. You kind of start to grow apart but we're all still best friends..."

THIS IS CRINGE: Griffin Johnson says TikTok’s Sway House “is a lifestyle/part of me that we will carry forever, it can’t die.” This after other Sway members said house was over. Rumors of Sway’s end started Summer 2020 around time they were punished by LA County for COVID parties pic.twitter.com/ux1rpgp73g — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 8, 2021

Noah also stated that a few in the group have left the house and gone to live separately. According to Noah, this seemed to be a strange situation to come to terms with but he seemed hopeful for the future.

