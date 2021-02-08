Dixie D'Amelio awkwardly crops out Noah Beck from her family picture at the Super Bowl 

Dixie D'Amelio posted a picture of her family's cutouts at the Superbowl in an Instagram story. This got fans talking about why she'd cut out her boyfriend from the story.

2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: It looks like Dixie D’Amelio cropped her boyfriend Noah Beck out of the photo of her family’s cut outs at the Super Bowl. Noah is to the left of Dixie, according to Marc D’Amelio’s Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/VfghaviQlm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 7, 2021

This would normally not draw any attention but learning that Noah Beck was next in line led to some questions.

Some of them are for charity — juju (@prometheus00100) February 7, 2021

It is clear from how the photo was taken that there was more to it. Dixie D'Amelio must have cropped out the right side of the image, where Noah Beck's cutout was sitting.

While he is dixie boyfriend. — NumberoftheBeast (@Murderdarkness6) February 7, 2021

Dixie D'Amelio then updated her Instagram story to show Noah Beck was part of the cutouts and a linked a YouTube video of him. It was a little too late as fans were already talking about the awkward situation.

I know this isn’t that big a deal but time after time she shows how much she does not love that boy. LOL I feel so bad for him. That break up is going to destroy him.. — lizzy 🌈 (@alessybaby) February 7, 2021

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck confirmed their relationship status a few months ago. This picture might indicate that he is more of an afterthought to her.

It does not look great when a boyfriend is cast out of pictures and only brought back when fans point it out.

Dixie D'Amelio's cardboard cutout was awkward to begin with

Dixie D'Amelio's cardboard cutout didn't look like the cutouts of her family members. Everyone else had their bodies cut off from the rib area.

Dixie D’Amelio also posted this edit that also cropped out Noah Beck. She later made a post with just Noah’s cut out. pic.twitter.com/LRhP7mUmKI — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 7, 2021

Dixie D'Amelio has got into a lot of controversy recently and should be a little careful. It could have all been avoided if she posted a story with her family and Noah Beck.

