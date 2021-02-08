Create
Dixie D'Amelio awkwardly crops out Noah Beck from her family picture at the Super Bowl 

Image via Dixie D'Amelio
Image via Dixie D'Amelio
Modified 08 Feb 2021, 22:44 IST
Feature
Dixie D'Amelio posted a picture of her family's cutouts at the Superbowl in an Instagram story. This got fans talking about why she'd cut out her boyfriend from the story.

This would normally not draw any attention but learning that Noah Beck was next in line led to some questions.

It is clear from how the photo was taken that there was more to it. Dixie D'Amelio must have cropped out the right side of the image, where Noah Beck's cutout was sitting.

Dixie D'Amelio then updated her Instagram story to show Noah Beck was part of the cutouts and a linked a YouTube video of him. It was a little too late as fans were already talking about the awkward situation.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck confirmed their relationship status a few months ago. This picture might indicate that he is more of an afterthought to her.

It does not look great when a boyfriend is cast out of pictures and only brought back when fans point it out.

Dixie D'Amelio's cardboard cutout was awkward to begin with

Dixie D'Amelio's cardboard cutout didn't look like the cutouts of her family members. Everyone else had their bodies cut off from the rib area.

Dixie D'Amelio has got into a lot of controversy recently and should be a little careful. It could have all been avoided if she posted a story with her family and Noah Beck.

Published 08 Feb 2021, 22:44 IST
Twitter Reactions National Football Conference Super Bowl Winners
