"He's about to pull a Travis Kelce": Lana Del Rey and Quavo's public sighting together in LA sparks hilarious reactions online

Lana Del Rey and Quavo were recently spotted together and pictures of the duo went viral online. The Ultraviolence hitmaker was spotted alongside the Bad and Boujee rapper in West Hollywood, California as they entered the pre-Grammys party at The Fleur Room in Sunset Boulevard on Saturday, January 4, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Pictures of them laughing while sitting in the back of a chauffeured car also surfaced online. Netizens were quick to take to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the images as they compared the rapper to Travis Kelce.

Netizen reactions to pictures of Lana Del Rey and Quavo (Image via X/@lacedtwitter)

Netizens react as pictures of Lana Del Rey and Quavo go viral online

Expand Tweet

A pre-Grammy Awards party was held on Saturday at The Fleur Room on Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, California, and Lana Del Rey made a stunning appearance in a simple yet elegant black floor-length gown. The gown was paired with matching jewelry including a solitary black necklace.

Pictures of her walking into the venue alongside Quavo soon surfaced online and took netizens by surprise. The 32-year-old rapper was seen wearing a white Prada T-shirt, which he paired with ripped blue jeans. He took his look to the next level with diamond chains, bracelets, a diamond watch, and a pendant.

Expand Tweet

Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair was spotted sharing a laugh behind a chauffeured vehicle. Pictures of the moment also went viral online.

Social media users were stunned to see Lana and Quavo together and took to the comments section of @rapalert6's Twitter post to react to the same. Some believed that the duo being spotted together was "random," while others thought the sighting was "interesting."

Netizens react to pictures of Lana Del Rey and Quavo (Image via X)

Netizens react to pictures of the duo (Image via X)

Netizens react to pictures of the duo (Image via X)

The Grammy Awards took place at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4. Lana Del Rey was nominated for five Grammys including Album of The Year for Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. However, Taylor Swift's Midnights emerged victorious in the category.

The album was also nominated for Best Alternative Music Album but Boygenius' The Record bagged the win.

The album's second single, A&W was nominated for Song of the Year and lost out to Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For. A&W also bagged a nomination for Best Alterative Performance but lost out to Paramore's This Is Why. Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste's hit Candy Necklace was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but SZA and Phoebe Bridgers' Ghost in the Machine emerged victorious.