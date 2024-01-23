What happened with Chris Brown and Quavo? Karrueche Tran drama explored as former addresses Paris Fashion Week encounter

Chris Brown and the Migos rapper Quavo were recently spotted sitting next to each other at the Paris Fashion Week, stirring talks of their old beef. Those who were aware of their tassel were quite surprised at seeing the two together.

Photos and videos of their seating arrangement during the Rhude fashion show on Sunday, January 22, were circulated online. In the short clip, the two were seen sitting in the front row. Some fans thought both Quavo and Brown had ended their feud and established a truce. However, Brown shut down the speculation of the end of their differences, and commented on one of the videos:

“Can’t pick who u sit by. F*ck all that growth sh*t. N**ga not finna fumble my bag for little n***as.”

He suggested that the two did not choose their seats by themselves but were seated in that arrangement by the event coordinators.

Brown’s beef with Quavo reportedly began in 2017 when the latter was rumored to be dating Karrueche Tran, the ‘Under the Influence’ hitmaker’s ex-girlfriend. Quavo and Karrueche were seen leaving a Migos concert that year. It was said that Brown felt ‘betrayed’ by Quavo’s move as they reportedly had a close relationship before that.

Chris Brown and Quavo's continued feud throughout the years

According to reports, the Migos members and Chris Brown got into a heated confrontation later that year, at the BET Awards afterparty. In 2021, the Virginia-based singer-songwriter challenged Jack Harlow and Quavo to a 2-v-2 basketball match.

It happened after the rappers won the Bleacher Report Open Run competition during NBA All-Star Weekend. The other two participants at the tournament were 2Chainz and Lil Baby.

However, Brown called out the pair on social media, suggesting they were reluctant to compete against him because of his better skills at the sport on the court. He wrote back then:

“They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball. I wouldve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone.”

Quavo accepted Chris Brown’s challenge without backing down. At the time, he posted on his Instagram stories:

“Chris Brown ain’t cookin’ nan. Call next n**ga!!”

The “Look At Me Now” singer seemingly responded to Quavo’s story as he referred to him as a “lil n**ga”. Brown told Quavo to prepare well for the match. He wrote:

“It ain’t no next. I’m on now. Set it up lil n**ga. U know dis work different. Me and @AustinMcBroom vs the Lil Boys.”

So far, Quavo has not made a public comment about the recent Paris Fashion Week event where he sat next to Chris Brown. He also did not post anything in response to Brown's Instagram diss.