"He's too short for me": Jeffree Star dismisses Kanye West hook-up rumors in candid interview on the BFFs podcast

In a recent appearance on the BFFs podcast, Jeffree Star denied hooking up with Kanye West. The star revealed that he heard the rumor from his mother on a call. He also claimed he met West only once at a beauty event hosted at Kim Kardashian’s house.

The make-up mogul launched his own brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, by building a following on MySpace. He currently has 16.4 million subscribers on YouTube who support him ardently.

“I feel like I am an internet cockroach. What have I done so horrible that I need to go away and kill myself” – Jeffree Star exclaimed on the BFFs podcast. Star refused to step away from the internet after being “cancelled” several times for racism, involving himself in controversies and the infamous Dramageddon scandal.

Jeffree Star opens up about Shane Dawson’s return to YouTube

Shane Dawson was forced to leave the internet after being accused of pedophilia, racism and inciting the Dramageddon controversy.

“He’s working on things,” Star said, regarding Shane taking a break from YouTube. Star agrees to Josh Richards when asked if Shane was taking time off to reevaluate and learn from his mistakes. Fans were not pleased with Star speaking for Shane and went on to call Star Shane’s new spokesperson.

Is Jeffree Shane's new pr spokesperson like what..? — Moody (@Mad_owl_moody) July 1, 2021

Star added that the only reason Shane was “cancelled” was due to old videos resurfacing. Shane had pretended to masturbate to a poster of then 11-year-old Willow Smith in a YouTube video. After being called out by Will Smith, Shane released a video apologizing for his behavior and then left the internet.

Shane recently returned to social media. He posted a picture on Instagram saying – “I promise I’m not going to abandon my channel after 15 years of creating.” He also appeared in Ryland Adam’s recent video where he criticized drama channels for using pictures of him from his apology video as their video thumbnail.

As of now, Shane Dawson has not posted any videos on his YouTube channels. Meanwhile, Jeffree Star has returned and is looking forward to starting a new chapter in Wyoming, having recently shifted from LA.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod