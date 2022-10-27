''He's still relevant?'' Fans slam Matthew Perry after actor blasts Keanu Reeves in new memoir

Actor Matthew Perry's recent comments on Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, have drawn the ire of many fans on Twitter.

In his new memoir (excerpts obtained via Variety), the actor mourned the deaths of River Phoenix and Heath Ledger, whom he described as ''original thinkers,'' and then went on to take a dig at Keanu Reeves, saying,

''Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?''

Keanu Reeves' fans were furious over his comments and slammed the actor for attacking the John Wick star for no apparent reason. One user questioned if Matthew Perry is ''still relevant.''

Netizens furious over Matthew Perry's memoir as it slams Keanu Reeves multiple times

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Matthew Perry's comments on Keanu Reeves. Many were angry and questioned the reason behind Perry's comments.

Some also said that the actor ''wants attention'' and that he is ''irrelevant.'' Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

There's another instance in the memoir where Perry mentions Keanu Reeves. While talking about prominent comedian Chris Farley's death, Perry says (obtained via Variety),

''His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin,’ a fear we did not share). I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote ‘Almost Heroes’ two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time.''

Matthew Perry does not mention the reason behind his seemingly bitter feelings toward Keanu Reeves. He also makes several other startling revelations in his memoir.

As per Rolling Stone, the actor said that he had to pull out of Netflix's comedy flick, Don't Look Up, after his heart stopped for five minutes due to consuming a lethal combination of hydrocodone and propofol. Perry also opened up about his drug and alcohol addiction in the memoir and his equation with co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Matthew Perry's memoir, expected to be released on November 1, 2022, is currently available for pre-order. Here's a brief description of the book, according to publisher Flatiron Books, who put out a statement to Fox News Digital (obtained via Deadline):

''In the book, Perry takes readers behind the scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction.''

Matthew Perry's past works

Matthew Perry is best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends. He's received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the show, and his character enjoys a massive fan following around the world. The series is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.

Here's a synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Three young men and three young women -- of the BFF kind -- live in the same apartment complex and face life and love in New York. They're not above sticking their noses into one another's business and swapping romantic partners, which always leads to the kind of hilarity average people will never experience -- especially during breakups.''

Apart from Friends, Perry has been a part of several memorable films over the years, including Almost Heroes, 17 Again, and Fools Rush In, to name a few. His other TV credits include Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Odd Couple, Go On, and many more. He was also part of the 2021 special, Friends: The Reunion, which featured actors from the iconic show.

