“He doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me”- When Mick Jagger expressed his opinion about Harry Styles 

In a 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, founding member of the legendary rock band Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger shared his opinion on comparison to singer Harry Styles and said that his voice and moves were nothing like his.

“Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can't help that," he remarked.

The Golden Globe winner, Mick Jagger further elaborated on his thoughts on the Grammy winner and said that he liked the young Brit who resembled Jagger’s young self. Speaking about Harry Styles’, he said:

"I like Harry — we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye makeup than him."

Mick Jagger says Harry Styles has got it going on

Back in 2015, the year One Direction split up, Mick Jagger spoke to The Mail on Sunday’s Event Magazine and shared his thoughts on curly-haired Harry Styles. He said that Styles often catches up with him at shows and they exchange greetings.

Jagger also said that he can spot the influence in Harry’s performances but refrains from saying anything about it.

“He's got it going on, I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows. And yeah, I can see the influence. But I don't say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He's very decent." Mick Jagger noted.

Mick Jagger and Harry Styles at the Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles in 2015 (Image via Getty)

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Harry shared his inspirations and influences. He noted:

“The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they're such showmen. As a kid, it was completely mind-blowing. Now I'll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don't feel crazy wearing it…"

The singer also expressed his admiration for women’s clothing and continued:

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”

Mick Jagger’s eclectic style of fashion has been on the mood board for numerous artists all over the world. Harry Styles’ facial features and fashion choices seem to reminisce the Rolling Stones rockstar and his iconic moments in the history of music.

Mick Jagger was knighted by the Queen Elizabeth II in December 2003 (Image via Getty)

While the 29-year-old One Direction star may be compared to the moves like Jagger, the 79-year-old rock legend has gracefully acknowledged the influence while maintaining his aura of being irreplaceable.

The Rolling Stone frontman seems to believe in inspiration not comparison. Both Mick Jagger and Harry Styles have left an indelible stamp on the annals of music history, and each of them is enshrined with the reputation of the era in which they rose to prominence.

