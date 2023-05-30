One Direction reunion: Everything the members have said so far

One Direction reunion is a subject that has been discussed by the members and the fans for a long time, particularly after the group’s 10th anniversary in July 2020. Despite fans eagerly waiting for the reunion, there is no official confirmation or announcement of a reunion yet. Fans still have hope as some of the members have expressed their willingness to reunite in the future.

It is also difficult to say which member is most likely to reunite, as all the members have different opinions and schedules. There are several reports that Liam Payne is the most eager and hopeful for a reunion, as he has been in touch with the other members. He has even recorded a track with Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in 2023. Payne also confirmed that the group members have a regular Whatsapp chat going on.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Grammy Award winner Harry Styles has a packed schedule due to his very successful career as a solo artist. This suggests that joining a reunion for him can be more difficult. Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015 and did not participate in the 10th-anniversary celebration in 2020. The singer shared some old One Direction songs on his Instagram in 2022, which some fans took as a sign of nostalgia or hope.

One Direction members' statements regarding the possible reunion

One Direction officially confirmed their indefinite hiatus in June 2016. Since then Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have been leading successful solo careers. However, One Direction fans have been awaiting reunion news for a long time.

Niall is the latest group member to share about the group. He recently shared in May 2023 that the WhatsApp chat between him and his former bandmates was louder than ever.

He told E! News that they have had three or four group chats and while some are quieter than others, the new one is "definitely louder than most." Horan added:

"I'm sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I'd see some messages."

Niall also shared that he asked one of his band members for help with his new album.

Meanwhile, Harry and Niall seem to be close even after One Direction's split. Harry has been quiet for the group's reunion. He mentioned previously to James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show:

“I fear that it’s not a yes or no question."

He added that he would "never say never" to the reunion and noted that if there was a time when they wanted to have a reunion, he didn't see "why we wouldn't."

Niall also shared about the reunion with ET and said that he doesn't know about it as there hasn't been a conversation about it. However, he says that if there was ever a reunion, fans would know about it.

He added that he agreed with Harry on everything the latter said about the reunion.

Over the past few months, Harry and Niall have also been spotted hanging out together. Fans have been hoping for a collaboration or reunion of the artists.

Liam and Louis were also in the headlines for getting spotted together in March 2023. In May, Liam also mentioned One Direction's chat in an interview with Delicious TV but didn't mention anything about the possibility of a reunion. When the singer was asked about new rumors about the group's coming back together. The artist stated that he didn't know.

In June 2022 Liam joined Logan Paul for a podcast. He shared about his time in the band and that it wasn't quite smooth. The singer discussed several arguments and issues within One Direction. He also spoke about the details of an incident when he got into a physical altercation with one of the members.

The artist also mentioned while talking about Zayn and Gigi Hadid's relationship that there were many reasons he dislike Zayn. However, the singer later tweeted to explain that his quotes were taken out of context and that he didn't articulate his point well.

Even after his hard time in One Direction, Liam and Louis Tomlinson are on good terms. They even had a mini-reunion at the premiere of Louis's documentary All of Those Voices in March 2023. Liam also shared a heartfelt tribute to Louis on Instagram after the film and said that seeing the world through Tomlinson's eyes was a "beautiful thing to experience."

He added:

“My neck hurts from how much I'm looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you.”

Louis Tomlinson has mentioned that he would be up for a reunion. In early 2023, when the singer was asked about a One Direction reunion on The Sunday Times. He mentioned that getting back together was difficult for him to imagine. He added that he would be surprised if they lived out their lives and didn't have a moment when they had a reunion but noted that he would be up for it.

Zayn on the other hand has also been silent about the reunion of One Direction. The artist has been the quietest on any hint of a reunion. However, the singer's departure from the band before the group's hiatus also explains his not sharing about a reunion.

In August 2022, the artist shared a video on Instagram singing Night Changes. After listening to an old and popular One Direction song from Zayn, fans believe that it could be a hope for the band's reunion.

The members mentioning the reunion and even stating not have a problem with it gives hope to fans for the band's reunion. Fans are looking forward to One Direction's coming back together. However, as mentioned earlier, there has been no confirmation from any of the members about the same.

Poll : 0 votes