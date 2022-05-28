Kep1er has entered the comeback lineup for June

According to reports from a Korean media outlet on May 27, rookie K-pop girl group Kep1er would be entering the June comeback list, marking its first comeback. In a phone conversation with Dispatch, the group's agency revealed that the group is making a comeback in June. According to the agency, the girl group has finished filming for its new song and is getting to the end of the production process for its next album.

The date for the group's return has been set for June 20. The 9-piece girl group was selected from Mnet's Girls Planet 999 survival program and released its debut mini-album, First Impact, in January of this year, with the title song WA DA DA.

The group is presently participating in Mnet's Queendom 2, which will air the live finale next week. Following their stunning debut, the girl group's impressive performances on the program have raised extremely great standards for its future release.

From the week of January 2 to January 8, the group's debut EP went to number one on the Gaon Weekly Album Chart. The group broke the record by taking first place on two music shows in just 12 days after debuting with its title song WA DA DA, being the fastest girl group to do that. With its successful debut, fans are highly anticipating the first comeback to be a major hit.

More about Kep1er on Queendom 2

Mnet has released six new songs in advance of the season two finale of its TV program Queendom, including WA DA DA artist. Kep1er with Hyolyn, VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, and Brave Girls are all featured on the new EP, which includes six new original songs from all six participants on the current TV programme.

Just before the season's winning team is determined, the K-pop groups will sing a rendition of their songs during the programme's finale on June 2, 2022.

Kep1er, LOONA, VIVIZ and Brave Girls’ new tracks are named THE GIRLS (Can’t turn me down), POSE, Red Sun! and Whistle respectively. Hyolyn’s final song titled Waka Boom (My Way) includes Korean rapper Lee Young-ji, while WJSN’s song is titled AURA.

The final battle song for Queendom 2 was reportedly announced a day after the program's penultimate episode on May 26, in which all six competing artists completed the series's third round of performances.

So after VIVIZ, WJSN, and Kep1er carried on the Round 3 objective of fan-favorite song selection the previous week, LOONA, Hyolyn, and Brave Girls showcased theirs on the May 26 telecast of Queendom 2, doing enchanting renditions of Butterfly, Red Sun!, and BAE as chosen by fans.

