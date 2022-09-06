“He had a whole family”: Ava Louise receives backlash after comparing her relationship with Monty Lopez to that of Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling's

Addison Rae might be one of the most popular internet stars, but her parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling, have been the ones making headlines lately.

Things started heating up after Sheri and her partner, Yung Gravy, made their first public appearance together on the red carpet of the MTV VMA 2022 awards, which took place on August 29. Since then, Yung Gravy and Easterling's former husband, Monty Lopez, have been spotted dissing each other on social media.

Now, Monty’s girlfriend, Ava Louise, has also joined the banter.

In a recent TikTok video, Ava expressed her frustration at netizens bashing her and Lopez’s relationship while praising Yung Gravy and Easterling. In response, she ended up receiving major backlash, with one TikTok user saying:

“He had a whole family babes.”

Netizens lash at Ava for posting a video about her relationship with Lopez. (Image via TikTok)

The responses were referring to a former kiss shared by Ava and Lopez, a video for which was uploaded by the latter a little more than a month after he was accused of cheating on his wife.

Why is Monty Lopez's girlfriend Ava Louise getting slammed by netizens?

In a recent TikTok video, Louise talked about how Gravy and Easterling being a couple are appreciated on social media, but she and Monty aren’t. The caption read:

“Gravy getting praised for dating Sheri whose twice his age but me getting hate for being 24 & dating Monty.”

Ava Louise rants about how people have accepted Gravy-Easterling, but not her and Lopez as a couple. (Image via TikTok)

The TikTok video was in response to the criticism she faced from netizens after she and Monty Lopez were spotted kissing at a charity fundraiser basketball game. The video was uploaded on TikTok by Lopez on August 21, 2022.

At the time, the kiss sent the internet into a tizzy, more so, because it invited Yung Gravy to the comments section, where he was spotted saying:

“My boy going high school gym teacher mode on ’em.”

Gravy mocked Lopez in the comment section of the video where he is seen kissing Ava Louise. (Image via TikTok)

However, Monty Lopez later deleted Gravy’s comment on the video.

Netizens bash Ava Louise for her comparing her relationship to that of Yung Gravy's

Ava's recent TikTok video fired up a lot of netizens who reminded her that the difference between her and Yung Gravy's relationship was that Monty Lopez was married, whereas Yung Gravy wasn’t. A user commented on her video by saying:

“Its only cause they were married how do you not get that lol.”

Netizens remind Louise that Monty was married, and Gravy wasn't. (Image via TikTok)

Louise gets bashed for comparing her relationship with Easterling and Gravy's; netizens remind her that she is dating a man who was married before. (Image via TikTok)

Some also accused Louise of being with Monty only for the money.

A user on TikTok accused Louise of being with Monty for money. (Image via TikTok)

Some also blamed her for breaking the marriage of Monty and Sheri Nicole Easterling. A user wrote:

“It's not abt your age it's abt the fact that you split up a marriage.”

Another user blamed Louise for breaking up the marriage of Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling. (Image via TikTok)

A few netizens also highlighted that the difference lay in the fact that Monty Lopez acts childish and Gravy is way more mature than him.

Calling Monty "childish," a user claimed the difference is that Gravy is humble and more mature than Lopez. (Image via TikTok)

Sources close to Addison Rae have revealed that she is embarrassed and disturbed by the fiasco between her parents. As of now, Addison has not given any official statement on the whole matter.

