"Unbothered": Monty Lopez reacts to Yung Gravy taking Addison Rae's mother Sheri Easterling to the VMAs

After Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling showed up with Yung Gravy at the 2022 MTV VMAs, the world has been waiting for a reaction from Addison, as well as Sheri’s ex-husband, Monty Lopez. Although Addison is yet to give a reaction, Monty Lopez has spoken out about his estranged wife’s new relationship.

Over a mirror selfie on Instagram stories, Monty left a rather harsh comment for his ex-wife, Sheri, by saying he is “unbothered.” He also said:

“Unbothered! Thank you Young Gravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child inorder to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!"

He continued his rant with the hashtag #tiredoflivinglie.

Monty Lopez reveals that he is "unbothered" about the new relationship of Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole. (Image via Monty Lopez/ Instagram)

Monty Lopez talks about his “other family” as ex-wife goes public with Yung Gravy

The world was shocked after rapper Yung Gravy made a public appearance with Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, on the VMA red carpet and kissed her during the picture-posing session.

However, Monty Lopez, Addison Rae’s father and the ex-husband of Nicole Easterling, has shared his feelings about his estranged wife and the Betty Get Money! singer.

Through his Instagram story, where he revealed that he is “unbothered” about the new couple, he also talked about his other family and how Easterling made him choose between his other children when the couple got married years ago.

Lopez disclosed that he has a second daughter, who happens to be Addison’s half-sister. Her name is Macye Neumeyer, and she has two daughters. Hence, these are the kids and grandkids that Monty seems to be talking about in his Instagram stories, claiming how one should never abandon their kids for a woman.

Lopez also shared a picture of himself with Neumeyer attending his granddaughter’s birthday party.

He also updated his bio on the social media application and added Neumeyer’s Instagram handle.

Monty added all his kids' handles to his Instagram bio. (Image via Instagram)

All of this came soon after the world of the internet began talking about Yung Gravy and her partner Sheri Nicole. However, it is not just Addison’s mother, Sheri Nicole, who is brewing a new romance with a younger partner, the father, Lopez, also seems to be having a love affair with a young 23-year-old internet celebrity.

Not just Monty, but girlfriend too clapped back at Gravy and Sheri’s new romance

Monty Lopez’s 23-year-old girlfriend, Ava Louise, recently posted some controversial screenshots showing that the rapper is interested in hooking up with Louise.

With the screenshots, she tweeted:

"Why was gravy trying to f**k me last week then. Monty is unbothered tho with his grandkids happy just got off the phone with him."

Louis shares a picture of the conversation between Yung Gravy and her, where he supposedly wanted to "hook up" with her. (Image via Ava Louis/ Twitter)

The couple also posted a video where the two danced and kissed to music. The caption of the video read:

"Yung Gravy come get your girl Ava Louise."

Monty Lopez also took a dig at the PDA by posting a video on Instagram with the caption "Failed PDA!"

With all the chaos around Addison Rae’s life, netizens are now waiting for the American TikToker and actress to speak up about the fiasco. As for Monty and Sheri, the couple married each other in 2004 and had initially separated back when Addison Rae was still a child. However, they later remarried in 2017. The couple share three kids - Addison Rae, Enzo, and Lucas.

