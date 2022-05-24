Head in the Clouds Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Head in the Clouds Festival slated for August 20 and 21 this year has announced its lineup. The event will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The festival, organised by the 88rising music company, will feature headliners Jackson Wang, Niki and Rich Brian. Earlier this year, the 88Rising-backed set featured for 80 minutes at the Coachella festival.

Head in the Clouds 2022 Festival tickets

Tickets for the festival are available in the 2-day general admission, VIP and South Bay Surf Club categories and are priced at $249, $405 and $750 respectively. Fans can register on the festival page to get early access to 2-day passes. The Head in the Clouds presale will begin on May 26 at 12 noon PT. Once registered, fans will receive a presale code and link to the phone number they registered with before the presale starts.

Head in the Clouds 2022 Festival Lineup

Organised by 88Rising label, the lineup for the festival includes headliners Jackson Wang, NIKI, and Rich Brian. The lineup also includes a collection of Asian artists which include Audrey Nuna and Deb Never's joint project. The festival will also feature Korean-American battle rap mainstay Dumbfoundead, Seattle rapper Jay Park, Oakland singer-songwriter Mxmtoon, Japanese rap quartet Terikyaki Boyz, and a DJ set from Joji as Yebi Labs.

This festival also includes live performances from eaJ, ATARASHII GAKKO! and MILLI. Additional artists on the lineup include 1nonly, boylife, Chasu, Ylona Garcia, SHOTTA SPENCE, Stephanie Poetri, Tiger JK and Warren Hue.

Also featured at the fest will be activations from 626 Night Market, which will curate the festival’s food options, Magic Man and the Thunder Theatre, Year of seltzer, and Joji’s Pop Up Shop.

More about the festival

Earlier this year, the 88rising label hosted an 80-minute set at the Coachella festival at the mainstage. The label curated stage featured performances including NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, BIBI, Jackson Wang, MILLI, CL & 2NE1 and Hikaru Utada.

Uproxx quoted 88Rising’s CEO, Sean Miyashiro, who in an interview said:

“Head In The Clouds Forever is so dope because that’s just a live, living, and breathing interpretation of what this company wants to be.”

The festival is an all-ages event and will happen rain or shine. The festival gates will open at 2 pm. The event has a curfew at 11 pm on Saturday and 10 pm on Sunday.

Jackson Wang became the first K-pop icon to perform at Coachella

Jackson Wang, who has been announced as the headliner for the Head in The Clouds festival, became the first K-pop icon to perform at the Coachella festival in April this year. Wang, who is a GOT7 member, gave a powerpacked performance during the Head in the Clouds Forever set at the concert. His performace was an instant hit among his fans as he perfomed the set shirtless. He performed hit numbers including 100 Ways, California and Blow at the festival. It is no surprise that the singer has been selected as the headliner for the upcoming California festival.

