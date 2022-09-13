Heartbreak High (2022 reboot) cast list: Meet the actors

Netflix's upcoming show, Heartbreak High, is set to release on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A reboot of the 1994 Australian series of the same name, Heartbreak High follows the story of a bunch of high school teenagers who traverse through love, s*x, and heartbreak. Its trailer resembles that of Netflix's other popular show, Sex Education.

Netflix's synopsis of the upcoming series reads:

Heartbreak High is a high-octane ride into the minds and lives of a group of Australian teenagers. The discovery of a secret map that charts all the hook-ups in the school year makes its architect, AMERIE (16, rebel, loudmouth – THE HEART), an instant pariah. In an effort to set the hypersexual students straight, the school forces them into a S*xual Literacy Program.

It adds:

With her new friends, outsiders, QUINNI (neuro-divergent truth bomb – THE BRAINS) and DARREN (ambitious, super-dooper gay – THE CLITORIS), Amerie must repair her reputation, whilst navigating love, s*x, and heartbreak.

The show features actors Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Josh Heuston, Gemma Chua-Tran, Sherry-Lee Watson, among others. Read on to find out more about the cast of Heartbreak High.

Who plays who in Netflix's upcoming show Heartbreak High?

Ayesha Madon as Amerie

Maydon plays Amerie, a smart, brash, working-class girl who, according to Netflix, has an enormous heart and an even bigger mouth. Amerie creates a mural that exposes everyone's hookups at school. She must later deal with the consequences of her actions.

Maydon is known for appearing in the comedy miniseries The Moth Effect and the theater productions of Fangirls, and Romeo and Juliet.

James Majoos as Darren

James Majoos plays Darren in the series. Darren is snarky, and like Amerie, outwardly brash. They are both afraid of falling in love and being loved.

Majoos has also appeared in Fangirls, Vivid White and Grand Horizons.

Chloe Hayden as Quinni

Hayden plays the autistic character Quinni, who is best friends with Darren. Netflix defines her as "outrageous, raw, and sometimes a little bit wrongtown." She has a trouble connecting her brain to her body and heart.

Hayden is best known for her roles in Jeremy The Dud, Sister From The South and Embrace Kids.

Asher Yasbincek as Harper

Harper is a fearsome student at Hartley High. The teachers are also terrified of her. Thus, to be in her close circle means something. According to the trailer, Amerie and Harper have a fallout that the show will trace.

Yasbincek is known for her roles in The Heights, Rams, and How To Please A Woman.

John Heuston as Dusty

Dusty is the handsome hunk of the school who has slept with half of the school's girls as well as boys. He might be a bass player in an indie rock band, but is as insecure as any other teenager.

Heuston has appeared in Dive Club, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Finally Me.

Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha

Chua-Tran's Sasha is one of Hartley High's most popular lesbians.

Tran is known for appearing in Diary of an Uber Driver, Mustangs FC, and Back of the Net.

Other actors set to feature in the upcoming show, include:

Thomas Weatherall as Malakai

Will McDonald as Cash

Rachel House as Woodsy

Chika Ikogwe as JOJO

Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy

Bryn Chapman Parish as Spider

Brodie Townsend as ANT

Heartbreak High will premiere on Netflix, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. It is an eight-episode web series created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, Ben Gannon, and Michael Jenkins.

