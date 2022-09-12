What time will Heartbreak High [2022 reboot] air on Netflix? Release date and more details explored

Netflix is all set to premiere a new series this week titled Heartbreak High. While the name may sound new to some, the upcoming Netflix adaptation is a reboot of the 1994 Australian show of the same name Created by Michael Jenkins and Ben Gannon, the original series ran for seven seasons, gaining ample popularity and critical acclaim.

The beloved series is all set to return with a new set of characters and storylines, continuing the legacy of the Australian show. The series will debut on September 14, 2022, on Netflix. No official time slot has been announced yet, but going by Netflix's usual schedule, the show should premiere at 3 am EST/ midnight PT.

The 2022 reboot of Heartbreak High is helmed by Hannah Carroll Chapman. Eight episodes will be aired in the first season of the show, all of them directed by four separate directors, Gracie Otto (4 episodes), Adam Murfet (2 episodes), Jessie Oldfield (2 episodes), and Neil Sharma (2 episodes). The synopsis for the new series reads:

"Amerie, along with her new friends Quinni and Darren, must navigate love, s*x and heartbreak at Hartley High."

Read on for more details about the upcoming teen drama.

Heartbreak High season 1 trailer: All the hatred around

The nearly two-minute-long trailer for the series aptly sets up the basic premise of the show. It follows Amerie (Ayesha Madon), who created a secret map that charts all the hook-ups in the school year. When the map is discovered, it affects a lot of people in the school, making Amerie a villain for everyone around her.

The show sees Amerie becoming friends with outcasts Darren (James Majoos) and Quinni (Chloe Hayden) after being ditched by her best friend. The colorful trailer also depicts in great detail how the rampant lives of high school students affect the targeted individuals.

From the trailer, the show resembles Netflix's hit Sex Education to some extent, especially as the plot deals with hypers*xual kids who are forced into a program after Amerie's chart was discovered.

The official synopsis for Heartbreak High reads:

"Heartbreak High is a high-octane ride into the minds and lives of a group of Australian teenagers. The discovery of a secret map that charts all the hook-ups in the school year makes its architect, AMERIE (16, rebel, loudmouth – THE HEART), an instant pariah. In an effort to set the hypers*xual students straight, the school forces them into a S*xual Literacy Program."

It continues:

"With her new friends, outsiders, QUINNI (neuro-divergent truth bomb – THE BRAINS) and DARREN (ambitious, super-dooper gay – THE CLITORIS), Amerie must repair her reputation, whilst navigating love, s*x, and heartbreak."

The primary cast of Heartbreak High includes Ayesha Madon as Amerie, James Majoos as Darren, Chloe Hayden as Quinni, Asher Yasbincek as Harper, Thomas Weatherall as Malakai, Will McDonald as Cas$h, Josh Heuston as Dusty, Bryn Chapan-Parish as Spider, Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha, Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy, Brodie Townsend as Ant, Chika Ikogwe as Jojo Obah, Maggie Dence as Nan, Paul Caeser as Mr. Crabb, Sandy Sharma as Huma, and Mark Bryan Merco as Demogorgon, among others.

The eight-episode series will premiere on September 14, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

