“Heavy on my mind rn”: Wingstop Hot Box price, release date, and dishes revealed as combo takes the internet by a storm

Wingstop released a new hot box on the occasion of 4/20 to "curb even the craziest case of the munchies."

The unofficial International Cannabis Day is celebrated on April 20, as a day for smokers worldwide to celebrate their love for the plant. This is usually celebrated in the United States, where marijuana is not federally legal and hence, also serves as a rallying date for advocates of legalization.

In celebration of the holiday, Wingstop introduced a new release called Hot Box on their menu. It is available from April 20 to April 23, 2023, in their restaurants nationwide.

The limited-time menu creation is said to satisfy the most-known munchie cravings. The box consists of items that tingle taste buds with spicy, cheesy, salty, and natural herb flavors.

These items can be ordered from the app or eaten at restaurants nationwide in the restaurant chain.

Wingstop Hot Box is a complete meal

With the arrival of the special date, the Wings Expert stores are all prepped and ready to serve the hot box to all those who celebrate 4/20. For their limited time offer, fans have a choice between a Chicken Sandwich, 8-piece boneless or classic wings, or 3-piece tenders which come hand sauced-and-tossed in a spicy, cheesy dry rub.

Together, the cooked-to-order chicken and a bed of fries come sprinkled with a spicy "lit" ranch, topped with hot cheese puff dust and natural herb seasoning. The package comes with an ice-cold 20 oz. drink and the side of the ranch for an amplified taste buds experience.

The Hot Box can be ordered from the website or the app and ranges from $8.99 to $13.99, depending on the protein selection:

Chicken Sandwich - $8.99

Tenders - $10.99

Boneless wings - $12.99

Classic wings - $13.99

The curators of the Hot Box and the "Highspitality" team come prepared for each type of guest who all have one thing in common - to curb their cravings with the best meal possible. So, whether one ends up giggling or becoming cotton-mouthed, Wingstop will do its best to ensure you are satisfied.

Netizens are taking over Twitter to discuss the Hot Box and all the special features and flavors that it comes with. The special date has got them excited enough to want to take a bite out of the Hot Box, whether they celebrate the day or not.

Wingstop's president and CEO, Michael Skipworth, said:

"It's no secret that our fans celebrate this holiday with Wingstop in hand. We're serious about serving flavor and 4/20 is no exception."

He continued:

"This year, we're going the extra mile with the specially-made Wingstop Hot Box with amped up flavor to accompany - or enhance - fans' holiday celebrations."

Apart from the Wings Expert, Del Taco is offering free delivery and eight Snack Tacos for just $4.20, in celebration of 4/20.

The burger restaurant Carl's Jr. is serving a six-piece jalapeno popper, small fries and onion rings for, once again, $4.20. This offer stands from April 20 to April 24, 2023.

Genghis Grill is offering $4.20 off on all its small and medium rice and noodle bowls for in-store and online orders. The promotional code GGFOUR20 will enable you to get the discount.

