Heels season 2 episode 1 recap: Why did Ace go on the run?

Heels, a series with highly positive responses from viewers and critics alike, recently returned to the small screens, with season 2 premiering on July 28, 2023.

Created by Michael Waldron, who is known for his work as a writer on shows and films such as Rick and Morty, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, Heels is produced by Bill Hill, Bradley Paul, Jeff Luini, Richard Mirisch, and Denis Pleune.

The series revolves around two brothers who are rivals in scripted wrestling matches, vying for national attention while attempting to take over their late father's wrestling promotion business in small-town Georgia.

With the next episode right around the corner, here's everything you need to know about the Heels season 2 premiere.

All you need to remember ahead of Heels season 2 episode 2

While season 2 episode 1, titled Ten-Bell Salute, focused quite a bit on the past, especially Tom Spade's funeral and the events that led to Jack (Stephen Amell) opting not to shut down the Duffy Wrestling League, it also saw Ace (Alexander Ludwig) making a choice that could alter the entire trajectory of the series.

After finding out that Jack was the one behind the Kleenex incident in season 1, Ace got into a public scuffle with him, with the brothers trading blows outside the South Georgia State Fair. The finale ended with Ace storming out, and this is where Ten-Bell Salute takes off from.

The season 2 premiere saw Ace heading to his mother's house, packing all his things and going on the lam. Despite Jack desperately trying to reach out to him, Ace didn't lift his calls, and the episode ended with him driving down a highway with no apparent plan.

This move seems to hint at the possibility of Ace going on a journey of self-discovery and could see him return as a changed man and a more potent wrestler.

Heels season 2 trailer and plot

The trailer for Heels season 2 was released on STARZ's official YouTube channel on June 29, 2023. The synopsis for the second installment of the series was provided along with it:

"Heels is a drama that follows Jack and Ace Spade, two brothers and rivals who war over their late father's wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia. In the ring, one is a villain or heel; the other a hero or face. Season 2 begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, the Duffy Wrestling League’s popularity is suddenly on the upswing."

It continues:

"Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, and rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia’s vengeful frontman Gully comes calling."

Produced by LBI Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, O'Malley Ink, and Paramount Television, new episodes of Heels premiere on Fridays on STARZ at 10 p.m. ET.