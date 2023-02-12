Who is Lauren Ludwig? All about Alexander Ludwig’s wife as ‘Hunger Games’ star set to welcome child after pregnancy losses

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren are expecting their first child together, after suffering several miscarriages.

On Saturday, February 11, the 30-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a mirror selfie of the duo cradling Lauren's baby bump while their dog, Yam, sat beside them.

The actor wrote a lengthy caption alongside it, stating:

"It’s been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around."

They revealed that the baby is expected to arrive in May 2023.

Alexander Ludwig's wife, Lauren, is the founder of the gender-neutral jewelry brand, THEIR

Born on December 16, 1991, Lauren Ludwig is also a native of Canada. As per her Instagram bio, she is the founder of the gender-neutral jewelry brand, THEIR, which manufactures products from recycled material.

She managed marketing campaigns for the Los Angeles-based luxury goods and jewelry manufacturer VRAI.

On the personal front, Alexander Ludwig and Lauren made their relationship Instagram-official in July 2020. In November the same year, the Hunger Games star popped the big question and the duo got engaged. They got married at The Lodge, just outside of Salt Lake City in December 2020.

Alexander Ludwig broke the news on Instagram, stating:

“We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year, but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short, and I didn’t want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."

As for Alexander Ludwig's recent Instagram post announcing their pregnancy, the star revealed that the duo had suffered three losses before their current pregnancy, "but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other."

However, they encouraged people who have suffered miscarriages that they are not alone and that "there is light on the other side of your journey."

In a candid post in May 2022, Lauren took to her Instagram handle to share that the duo suffered a third pregnancy loss.

"Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about."

She added that after experiencing such a devastating loss, she realized that she was not alone, and although it's common, "it's not talked about nearly enough."

"If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."

Alexander Ludwig will next appear in Marked Men and The Covenant.

