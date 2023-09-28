Heidi Klum to wear “not matching but…cohesive” outfit for Halloween with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are renowned for their extravagant Halloween costumes. In an interview with NBC Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Heidi revealed that this year, the couple's costumes would be "not matching." She said:

"Not matching but we're cohesive, let's say."

For Heidi's choice of costume, her husband Tom was left speechless but always up for it. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Halloween party is one of the most anticipated events in New York when it comes to spooky celebrations. In 2022, the couple donned matching costumes as a worm and a fisherman. Heidi's worm costume was curvaceous, while Tom's fisherman getup featured eerie, bloodshot eyes.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Halloween Costume: Unmatched but Cohesive!

Heidi Klum, the 49-year-old top model turned anchor, is a fashion icon, and her costume choices never fail to amaze. She's earned the nickname "Queen of Halloween" for her annual spooky Halloween party, attended by A-list guests such as Questlove, Antoni Porowski, Ice-T, and more. Regardless of how many guests attend the party, Heidi consistently tops the costume game.

She initiated this Halloween party tradition in 2000 and has been delivering spooky looks ever since. Let's take a look at her appearances over the past 22 years:

2022: Worm Halloween Costume

2021: Zombie Halloween

2020: Toilet Paper Mummies

2019: Flesh-eating Alien

2018: Fiona from "Shrek"

2017: Michael Jackson's "Thriller"

2016: Heidi Klum lookalikes

2015: Jessica Rabbit

2014: Butterfly

2013: Old Lady

2012: Cleopatra

2011: Human Body

2011: Ape

2010: Robot

2009: Crow

2008: Hindu Goddess Kali

2007: Cat

2006: The Forbidden Fruit

2005: Vampire 2004: Witch

2003: Golden Girl

2002: Betty Boop

2001: Lady Godiva

2000: Dominatrix

The Concept of "Not Matching but...Cohesive"

Every Halloween, Heidi and Tom unveil unexpected and surprising looks. This unpredictability adds an element of curiosity to her costumes, making them a highlight of Halloween each year. The concept of "Unmatched but Cohesive" can be related to her look in 2016 when Heidi and a group of her lookalikes dressed alike, causing confusion among viewers as to who the real Heidi was.

She had her doppelgängers dress alike for this transition, resulting in a coordinated ensemble that wasn't matching in the traditional sense but was consistent in theme. "Cohesive" means closely related.

In the context of Heidi's comment, cohesive may imply that although the individual designs of the costumes may not appear to match conventionally, the couple's costumes are combined in a way that makes sense and creates a unified, overall look or theme.

Who is Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz?

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are the German supermodel and musician couple who married in 2019. Klum rose to fame after her Victoria's Secret modeling days as a Victoria's Secret Angel and has worked on various modeling projects. Due to her fashion sense and people skills, she is now a judge on the reality show America's Got Talent.

Regarding her 2022 worm costume, she told The Hollywood Reporter,

"I didn't think it was possible. This costume idea was so big, and it had to happen in real time, with no cuts for take two. I wasn't confident about pulling it off."

With creativity as her asset, let's look forward to Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's killer look for Halloween 2023.