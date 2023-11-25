Helene Fischer 2026 Stadium Tour: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Helene Fischer 2026 Stadium Tour will be held in European venues from June 13, 2026, to July 14, 2026. The tour will feature a unique 360-degree open stage and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the singer-songwriter's debut studio album, Von hier bis unendlich.

The stadium tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Berlin, Cologne, Vienna, and Zurich, among others, was announced via a post on the singer's official Instagram page on November 24, 2023, in which she stated,

"My dears, together with you I have experienced an incredibly beautiful and intense time on my Rausch Tour. I felt your love and energy at every concert. Still to this day, still overwhelms me and moves me when I think back on it."

The singer continued,

"Carried by these emotions and impressions, I dare a new challenge: I want to surprise you with a new spectacular tour - in June/July 2026 I will rock the stadiums on a unique 360° stage! I know it will be some time until then, but we need to push you all up a notch with an impressive show in the summer of 2026."

Presale for the tour will be available from November 27, 2023, at 09:30 am CET and can be accessed by registering at the singer's official website. General tickets for the tour will be announced after the presale is over.

Helene Fischer 2026 Stadium Tour dates

Helene Fischer announced her 2026 stadium tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her platinum-certified debut studio album. Von hier bis unendlich was released on February 2, 2026, and peaked at number 16 on the Austrian album charts and 19 on the German album charts, respectively.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Helene Fischer 2026 Stadium Tour is given below:

June 13, 2026 – Berlin, Germany at Olympic Stadium

June 16, 2026 – Stuttgart, Germany, at MHP Arena

June 20, 2026 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsche Bank Park

June 23, 2026 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany at VELTINS Arena

June 27, 2026 – Cologne, Germany at Rhein Energie STADION

July 4, 2026 – Hamburg, Germany at Volksparkstadion

July 11, 2026 – Vienna, Austria, at Ernst Happel Stadium

July 14, 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Letzigrund Stadium

More about Helene Fischer's music career

After the success of her debut album, Helene Fischer released her second studio album, So nah wie du, on June 29, 2007. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 5 on the German album chart.

The singer subsequently had her first chart-topper with her fourth studio album, So wie ich bin, released on October 9, 2009. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Austrian album chart.

The singer's fifth studio album, Für einen Tag, was released on October 14, 2011. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the German and Dutch album charts.

Farbenspiel, the sixth studio album by the singer, was released on October 4, 2013. The multi-platinum certified studio album peaked as a chart-topper on the German, Austrian, and Swiss album charts.

After her sixth studio album, the singer collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra out of London, releasing her seventh studio album, Weihnachten, on November 13, 2015. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the German and Austrian album charts.

The singer released her eponymously titled eighth studio album, Helene Fischer, on May 12, 2017. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked on the German, Austrian, and Swiss charts.

Helene Fischer's latest studio album, Rausch, was released on October 15, 2021. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the German, Austrian, and Swiss album charts.