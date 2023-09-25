Hell's Kitchen season 22: Release date, time, cast, plot, and more

Hell's Kitchen returns for season 22 with the man who coined the term "idiot sandwich," Gordon Ramsay, on September 28 at 8 pm ET. This time, eighteen chefs have signed up to be on the receiving end of the judge's wrath if they fail to maintain the highest standards. With a coveted position as Head Chef at one of Gordon Ramsay's Michelin-starred establishments at stake, the competition is sure to get intense, explosive, and absolutely horrific for those that can't keep up.

The theme for the upcoming installment is "The American Dream," and the contestants will be split into two groups: red for the women and blue for the men. Both teams will compete head-to-head in a variety of challenges and dinner services, with one chef being eliminated each week.

When and where to watch Hell's Kitchen season 22

Hell's Kitchen features the most cutthroat, intense showrunner, Chef Gordon Ramsay. Undoubtedly, season 22 will only crank up the drama and the heat, hopefully also delivering the customers some five-star meals. It will premiere on FOX on either September 28 or 29, depending on the viewer's timezone.

Here's when to tune in, as per the varying timezones:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) September 28, 2023 8:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) September 28, 2023 7:00 pm Mountain time US (MT) September 28, 2023 6:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) September 28, 2023 5:00 pm Alaska (AKT) September 28, 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) September 28, 2023 2:00 pm Australia (AEST) September 29, 2023 10:00 am England (BST) September 29, 2023 1:00 am France (CEST) September 29, 2023 2:00 am Germany (CEST) September 29, 2023 2:00 am Italy (CEST) September 29, 2023 2:00 am Spain (CEST) September 29, 2023 2:00 am India (IST) September 29, 2023 5:30 am South Korea (KST) September 29, 2023 9:00 am Japan (KST) September 29, 2023 9:00 am

What to expect from Hell's Kitchen season 22?

Running Hell's Kitchen in season 22, is the returning GOAT of the culinary industry, Gordon Ramsay. He will test the talent, skill, and grit of eighteen professionals, as they are consistently required to deliver first-class delectables to him and the customers. The chefs have proven themselves outside the four walls of the competition, but very few can bring out something positive instead of the usual creatively crafted insults from Gordon Ramsay.

The competition will be fierce, with all contestants attempting to receive positive reviews as they aim for the opportunity of working at one of Chef Ramsay's world-renowned restaurants as Head Chef.

The men and women will be divided into two teams of nine each, with their colors being blue and red, respectively. While their color usually remains constant throughout the competition, Chef Ramsay can, at any point, swap members depending on their performance in Hell's Kitchen. As the show progresses and the number of chefs reduces, the fight becomes more personal.

Aligning with the theme of The American Dream, each team will work through several challenges in an attempt to present nothing but their best plates of food, week after week. Kicking off Hell's Kitchen season 22 will be the classic Signature Dish Challenge. The winning team after each week's final service will be rewarded, while the losing team will be left to clean the kitchen and become vulnerable to elimination.

Further, two contestants will be nominated to fight for their spot, and the one that impresses him the least will be sent to pack their kits and return home.

Meet the chefs of Hell's Kitchen season 22

Coming from diverse backgrounds to truly honor the theme of the season, eighteen professionals were picked to compete for the ultimate victory. Since they'll be battling in groups, take a look at who's on the blue and red teams.

Blue Team

Bradley, Line Cook Dahmere, Chef Devon, Executive Chef Jason, Executive Chef Jermaine, Private Chef Johnathan, Sous Chef Mattias, Sous Chef Ryan, Chef de Cuisine Tad, Sous Chef

Red Team

Atoye, Private Chef Carmen, Line Cook Claudia, Private Chef Donya, Caterer Leigh, Private Chef Melissa, Private Chef Raneisha, Executive Private Chef Sammi, Chef Sandra, Music Tour Chef

Ready or not, Chef Gordon Ramsay is all geared up to bring the fire to the viewers this season. One contestant who can make it out without any burns will bag the prestigious victory. Tune in to FOX on September 28 to see the action unfold in the season 22 premiere of Hell's Kitchen.