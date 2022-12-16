Hellfest 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, dates, and more

Hellfest Open Air, slated to take place from June 15 to 18 next year in Clisson, France, has revealed its lineup. The headliners for the fest include Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Motley Crue, and Def Leppard, among other acts. The four-day festival will feature 170 acts, including Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tenacious D, Incubus, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others. Until last year, the fest lasted for three days, but has now been extended by one day.
Hellfest 2023 Tickets
Four-day passes for the fest are currently sold out. However, single-day passes will be available from the Hellfest website in early 2023. Third-party websites like Viagogo are selling the fest passes. These include a 4-day pass priced at $636, 4-day passes with camping priced at $686, and general passes with camping priced between $658 and $716.
Hellfest 2023 Lineup
June 15, 2023
- Kiss
- Hollywood Vampires
- Generation Sex
- Coheed and Cambria
- Parkway Drive
- Architects
- In Flames
- I Prevail
- Code Orange
- Fishbone
- Svinkels
- Ludwig Von 88
- Poesie Zero
- Voice of Hell Contest
- Amenra
- The Soft Moon
- Birds in Row
- Celeste
- Today is the Day
- Katatonia
- Hypocrisy
- Candlemass
- Nighfall
- Aephanemer
- Behemoth
- Dark Funeral
- Harakiri For The Sky
- Imperial Trimphant
- Blackbraid
June 16, 2023
- Motley Crue
- Def Leppard
- Alter Bridge
- Skid Row
- Elegant Weapons
- British Lion
- The Quireboys
- P-Troll
- Sum 41
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Papa Roach
- Motionless in White
- Eths
- Nothing More
- Mod Sun
- Escape the Fate
- Vended
- Rancid
- Flogging Molly
- Gogol Bordello
- Less Than Jake
- Cockney Rejects
- The Chats
- Homintern Sect
- Peter Pan Speedrock
- Syndrome 81
- The Cult
- Greg Puciato
- Primitive Van
- Weedeater
- Helms Alee
- Bongripper
- LLNN
- My Diligence
- As I Lay Dying
- Suffocation
- Bloodbath
- Aborted
- Unearth
- Full of Hell
- Nostromo
- Candy
- Venefixion
- Venom Inc
- Gorgoroth
- 1349
- Vreid
- Der Weg Einer Freiheit
- 1914
- Acod
- Belends
- Hetroertzen
June 17, 2023
- Iron Maiden
- Porcupine Tree
- Carpenter Brut
- Puscifer
- Beast in Black
- Riverside
- Evergrey Scarlean
- Within Temptation
- Powerwolf
- Arch Enemy
- Seether
- Asking Alexandria
- Fever 333
- Bloodywood
- Cobra the Impaler
- Black Flag
- Municipal Waste
- Stray From the Path
- Pro-Pain
- Soul Glo
- Mindforce
- Spirit World
- Zulu
- Hard Mind
- Clutch
- Monster Magnet
- Earthless
- The Obsessed
- Stoned Jesus
- Crowbar
- King Buffalo
- Spirit Adrift
- Decasia
- Meshuggah
- Voivod
- Lorna Shore
- Born of Osiris
- Gorod
- Loathe
- Ten56
- The Dali Thundering Concept
- Pestifer
- The Hu
- Faun
- Finntroll
- Myrath
- Saor
- Svalbard
- Halandra
- White Ward
- Nature Morte
June 18, 2023
- Slipknot
- Pantera
- Amon Amarth
- Hatebreed
- Hollywood Undead
- Ho99o9
- Florence Black
- Do or Die
- Tenacious D
- Incubus
- Electric Callboy
- Halestorm
- The Distillers
- Thundermother
- Skynd
- The Ghost Inside
- Rise of the Northstar
- The Amity Affliction
- Cane Hill
- Paleface
- End
- Resolve
- Beyond the Styx
- Melvins
- Dance with the Dead
- Legion of Doom
- Mutoid Man
- Empire State Bastard
- Wolvennest
- Doodseskader
- Testament
- Dark Angel
- Exodus
- Holy Moses
- Vektor
- Evil Invaders
- Schizophrenia
- Aleister
- Fields of the Nephilim
- Paradise Lost
- Lord of the Lost
- She Past Away
- Treponem Pal
- The Old Dead Tree
- Strigoi
- Blod
More about the headliners
Among the headliners at the Hellfest is the American rock band Kiss, which was formed in the early ‘70s. The current lineup of Kiss includes vocalist Paul Stanley, vocalist and bassist Gene Simmons, drummer Eric Singer, and lead guitarist Tommy Thayer.
The band was known in its early days for its shock-rock style live performances, which included pyrotechnics, blood spitting, smoking guitars, and other effects. The original lineup of the band (Stanley, Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss) was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. They announced their final tour in 2018.
Also among the headliners of Hellfest are the surviving members of Pantera, who announced their reunion after two decades and are also set to headline a number of festivals, including Rockville and Knotfest next year. Pantera will feature its surviving members, including Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, who will be supported by Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.
Hellfest will also feature metal legends Slipknot, who have separately announced their tour and the Knotfest series of festivals. They recently released their seventh full-length album, titled The End, So Far, in September via Roadrunner Records. The band’s original lineup features percussionist Shawn Crahan, drummer Joey Jordison, and bassist Paul Gray.