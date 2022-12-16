Hellfest 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, dates, and more

Hellfest Open Air, slated to take place from June 15 to 18 next year in Clisson, France, has revealed its lineup. The headliners for the fest include Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Motley Crue, and Def Leppard, among other acts. The four-day festival will feature 170 acts, including Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tenacious D, Incubus, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others. Until last year, the fest lasted for three days, but has now been extended by one day.

Hellfest 2023 Tickets

Four-day passes for the fest are currently sold out. However, single-day passes will be available from the Hellfest website in early 2023. Third-party websites like Viagogo are selling the fest passes. These include a 4-day pass priced at $636, 4-day passes with camping priced at $686, and general passes with camping priced between $658 and $716.

Hellfest 2023 Lineup

June 15, 2023

Kiss

Hollywood Vampires

Generation Sex

Coheed and Cambria

Parkway Drive

Architects

In Flames

I Prevail

Code Orange

Fishbone

Svinkels

Ludwig Von 88

Poesie Zero

Voice of Hell Contest

Amenra

The Soft Moon

Birds in Row

Celeste

Today is the Day

Katatonia

Hypocrisy

Candlemass

Nighfall

Aephanemer

Behemoth

Dark Funeral

Harakiri For The Sky

Imperial Trimphant

Blackbraid

June 16, 2023

Motley Crue

Def Leppard

Alter Bridge

Skid Row

Elegant Weapons

British Lion

The Quireboys

P-Troll

Sum 41

Machine Gun Kelly

Papa Roach

Motionless in White

Eths

Nothing More

Mod Sun

Escape the Fate

Vended

Rancid

Flogging Molly

Gogol Bordello

Less Than Jake

Cockney Rejects

The Chats

Homintern Sect

Peter Pan Speedrock

Syndrome 81

The Cult

Greg Puciato

Primitive Van

Weedeater

Helms Alee

Bongripper

LLNN

My Diligence

As I Lay Dying

Suffocation

Bloodbath

Aborted

Unearth

Full of Hell

Nostromo

Candy

Venefixion

Venom Inc

Gorgoroth

1349

Vreid

Der Weg Einer Freiheit

1914

Acod

Belends

Hetroertzen

June 17, 2023

Iron Maiden

Porcupine Tree

Carpenter Brut

Puscifer

Beast in Black

Riverside

Evergrey Scarlean

Within Temptation

Powerwolf

Arch Enemy

Seether

Asking Alexandria

Fever 333

Bloodywood

Cobra the Impaler

Black Flag

Municipal Waste

Stray From the Path

Pro-Pain

Soul Glo

Mindforce

Spirit World

Zulu

Hard Mind

Clutch

Monster Magnet

Earthless

The Obsessed

Stoned Jesus

Crowbar

King Buffalo

Spirit Adrift

Decasia

Meshuggah

Voivod

Lorna Shore

Born of Osiris

Gorod

Loathe

Ten56

The Dali Thundering Concept

Pestifer

The Hu

Faun

Finntroll

Myrath

Saor

Svalbard

Halandra

White Ward

Nature Morte

June 18, 2023

Slipknot

Pantera

Amon Amarth

Hatebreed

Hollywood Undead

Ho99o9

Florence Black

Do or Die

Tenacious D

Incubus

Electric Callboy

Halestorm

The Distillers

Thundermother

Skynd

The Ghost Inside

Rise of the Northstar

The Amity Affliction

Cane Hill

Paleface

End

Resolve

Beyond the Styx

Melvins

Dance with the Dead

Legion of Doom

Mutoid Man

Empire State Bastard

Wolvennest

Doodseskader

Testament

Dark Angel

Exodus

Holy Moses

Vektor

Evil Invaders

Schizophrenia

Aleister

Fields of the Nephilim

Paradise Lost

Lord of the Lost

She Past Away

Treponem Pal

The Old Dead Tree

Strigoi

Blod

More about the headliners

Among the headliners at the Hellfest is the American rock band Kiss, which was formed in the early ‘70s. The current lineup of Kiss includes vocalist Paul Stanley, vocalist and bassist Gene Simmons, drummer Eric Singer, and lead guitarist Tommy Thayer.

The band was known in its early days for its shock-rock style live performances, which included pyrotechnics, blood spitting, smoking guitars, and other effects. The original lineup of the band (Stanley, Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss) was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. They announced their final tour in 2018.

Also among the headliners of Hellfest are the surviving members of Pantera, who announced their reunion after two decades and are also set to headline a number of festivals, including Rockville and Knotfest next year. Pantera will feature its surviving members, including Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, who will be supported by Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

Hellfest will also feature metal legends Slipknot, who have separately announced their tour and the Knotfest series of festivals. They recently released their seventh full-length album, titled The End, So Far, in September via Roadrunner Records. The band’s original lineup features percussionist Shawn Crahan, drummer Joey Jordison, and bassist Paul Gray.

