HELMET US tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Helmet, the iconic alt-metal band, officially announced a US tour scheduled to take place from September to October 2023. This nationwide tour is part of the band's promotional efforts for the much-awaited album Left, set to release in November via earMUSIC. During the tour, the group will perform classic hits and give attendees exciting previews of their upcoming album.

Adding to the excitement, Helmet will be joined on stage by Soul Blind. The band is known for its musical prowess and promises to add an extra dimension to the tour.

The tickets for the tour are currently on sale and can be purchased via the band's official website. Fans can also look for tickets for sold-out shows on StubHub.

HELMET'S months-long tour will start in Indianapolis on September 19, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their San Antonio concert on October 16, 2023

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

September 19, 2023 – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

September 21, 2023 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

September 22, 2023 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

September 23, 2023 – Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

September 24, 2023 – Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI

September 26, 2023 – Rec Room – Buffalo, NY

September 28, 2023 – Wally's – Hampton Beach, NH

September 30, 2023 – Portland, ME – Aura

October 01, 2023 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

October 03, 2023 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

October 04, 2023 – Music Hall – Amityville, NY

October 05, 2023 – House Of Independents – Asbury Park, NJ

October 06, 2023 – Mickey's Black Box – Lititz, PA

October 08, 2023 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

October 09, 2023 – The Loud – Huntington, WV

October 10, 2023 – Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH

October 11, 2023 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

October 13, 2023 – Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK

October 14, 2023 – Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX

October 16, 2023 – Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

HELMET is a Grammy-nominated rock band that was formed in the 1990s in New York

HELMET is a rock band from America that started in New York City during the early 1990s. Page Hamilton formed the group and their special mix of alternative metal and post-hardcore music quickly made them popular.

Hamilton, who sings and plays the guitar, created the band in 1989 after leaving another group called Band of Susans. He wanted to create something unique and brought together talented musicians like Henry Bogdan on bass, Peter Mengede on guitar, and John Stanier on drums.

In 1990, HELMET released its first album, Strap It On, which caught the attention of music fans across the world. Their second album, Meantime (1992), was a huge success with songs like Unsung winning fans' hearts.

During the 1990s, HELMET released several successful albums including Betty (1994) and Aftertaste (1997). Their music had powerful riffs, intricate rhythms, and Page Hamilton's unique vocals. The band's simple and raw approach to music helped them garner a dedicated fanbase.

Although the band underwent several changes over the years, Page Hamilton remained the driving force behind their sound and direction. They even influenced many alternative and metal bands worldwide and were nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Metal Performance category.

With a musical career spanning several decades, HELMET continues to perform and make music that both long-time fans and new listeners can connect with