"Her relevancy is a blessing and a curse": Selena Gomez unfollowing spree sparks wild reactions online

American actress Selena Gomez sparked wild reactions online after she abruptly unfollowed some celebrities from her social media handle. On June 25, media outlet Elle reported that the 30-year-old star has removed Zendaya, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid from her Instagram following.

This comes after Gomez became the most followed woman on Instagram, with 424 million followers, after a brief battle with Kylie Jenner, who currently has 396 million.

Even though other news outlet point out that Gomez also unfollowed singer Dua Lipa on Instagram, after verifying, the Round and Round singer have seemingly undone her actions.

As of writing, the exact cause and motivation of Gomez's actions are unknown. After the news of Gomez unfollowing celebrities on Instagram went viral, Twitterati commented on the singer's stardom and how she needs to be cautious of her actions. One of them commented:

☈ @tonightwalker It’s crazy how Selena is trending worldwide just cause she did an unfollow spree. Her relevancy is a blessing and a curse she needs to be extra careful It’s crazy how Selena is trending worldwide just cause she did an unfollow spree. Her relevancy is a blessing and a curse she needs to be extra careful https://t.co/Ubqd3pI3qH

Twitter reactions on Selena Gomez's unfollowing spree

After Selena Gomez's list of recently unfollowed people went viral online, Twitterati was shocked. Several people remarked on the downside of celebrity culture and remarked how the Calm Down singer made the headlines just for doing the basics.

Some people also slammed Gomez for knowing her stardom and still stirring controversy.

*not a celebrity* @leeknelly but your favs unfollow people all the time, why when selena does it, it’s an issue? but your favs unfollow people all the time, why when selena does it, it’s an issue?

ؘSELDAYA PR MANAGER @dayasouvenir selena went on an unfollow spree and everybody’s trying to make drama out of it instead of using their brain cells and thinking maybe she just wanted to unfollow ppl she never interacted with selena went on an unfollow spree and everybody’s trying to make drama out of it instead of using their brain cells and thinking maybe she just wanted to unfollow ppl she never interacted with 😭😭

The news of Selena Gomez unfollowing Zayn Malik and other celebrities comes after she sparked romance rumors with the Dusk Till Dawn singer.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the duo were seen "kissing" in New York City in March 2023. At the time, a source said:

“Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

The duo has neither acknowledged the rumors nor made a public appearance since then. While speaking with Us Weekly, a source said that Zayn Malik's former partner and the mother of his child, Gigi Hadid, is not bothered by their dating.

“Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

The unfollow spree comes after Gomez was entangled in an alleged social media feud with Hailey Bieber over a resurfaced video of the latter where she was seen allegedly throwing shade at the Who Says singer. Although the two were not directly involved, their fans pitted them against each other.

On the professional front, Selena Gomez was last seen in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora. As per her IMDb profile, she will next be seen in Emilia Perez, Spiral, and In the Shadow of the Mountain.

