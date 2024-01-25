Here is everything we know so far about Love Is Blind: Sweden star Catja Lövstrand

Catja Lövstrand is one of the contestants on Love is Blind: Sweden, the Swedish version of the Netflix reality television series Love is Blind. Ever since season 1 premiered on January 12, 2024, on the streaming platform Netflix, Catja has managed to attract everyone's attention with her alluring personality.

Following an identical format to the original show, Love is Blind: Sweden features 32 singles who attempt to search for love by challenging conventional dating methods. The couples are only allowed to meet each other when they decide to get engaged, before that, they spend time in individual pods creating an emotional bond.

Throughout the show, the pairs navigate several issues while handling family matters, emotional connection, and physical intimacy.

Out of the 10 episodes, 8 have already been released. Love is Blind: Sweden season 1, episode 9, which is the finale, will air on January 26, 2024.

Who is Love Is Blind: Sweden star Catja Lövstrand?

32-year-old Catja Lövstrand is an HR specialist and now a reality TV star. With a following of 14.2k on Instagram, Catja shares parts of her life through posts and videos regularly.

Catja Studied at Uppsala University

According to Catja's LinkedIn profile, she went to Jensen Gymnasium Norr High School from 2007 to 2010. After that, she completed her higher education at Uppsala University from 2016 to 2019. Uppsala University, located in Stockholm, Sweden is a well-renowned public college, considered one of the most reputable educational institutions in the world.

Catja is an HR specialist

Her LinkedIn profile provides further details about her professional career. As a Human Resource manager, Catja Lövstrand has worked with international clothing brands like H&M where she was an HR - generalist.

Currently, as of 2024, she is working for the Dollar Store as an HR business partner. Apart from H&M and Dollar Store , she has worked for SLU – Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet.

What Catja had to say about her time on the show:

On her official Instagram account @clovstrand, in one of her Q&A highlights on January 19, 2024, she revealed that the audience only saw carefully curated parts of the show due to heavy editing. Catja explained how Love is Blind: Sweden didn't reflect her actual personality on screen (translated):

“I got some similar questions that is, if the cutting reflects me fair. And the cutting reflects me very shallow, and it seems like I am mean, and that you only got to see negative sides. But, as you know, you only see a small, small part of the whole experience.”

On January 22, 2024, Catja Lövstrand made an Instagram post, stating that she no longer wants to talk about her experience on Love is Blind: Sweden and her participation in the show. In her message, she expressed gratitude for the love and support she got from her fans, making it clear that it is the last time she will write about her time on Love is Blind: Sweden. Her post read (translated):

"For me, it was about pages that I was not prepared to enter into a marriage, as marriage for me is one of the most important decisions you make in life.I will never regret my participation, I will never regret anything I have said or done because I know I was honest and I know I gave the experiment and everyone involved an honest chance."

Fans can't wait to see where Catja Lövstrand's love story leads her. As viewers patiently wait for the Love is Blind: Sweden season 1 finale, those interested can stream all 8 episodes on Netflix.

