Where was Love is Blind: Sweden filmed? Location and more details explored

Love is Blind: Sweden is part of Netflix's Love is Blind franchise, which gained popularity after its premiere in 2020. Since then, spinoffs such as Love is Blind: Japan and Love is Blind: Brazil have also become part of this renowned franchise.

The show, Love is Blind: Sweden, which premiered on January 12, 2024, follows a format similar to Love is Blind, where participants experiment with whether an emotional connection can be built without seeing each other. Contestants are required to spend time in their specific pods and choose a partner to get engaged with.

This particular Love is Blind spinoff has captured widespread attention thanks to its stunning cinematography, which has generated significant buzz on the internet. In response to fans' inquiries online, it was revealed that Love is Blind: Sweden is filmed in Stockholm.

Love is Blind: Sweden filming location details

Love is Blind: Sweden explores a unique concept that challenges conventional methods of finding a partner: couples can only meet once they are engaged. After their engagement, each couple faces personal challenges related to their families while navigating emotional bonds and physical intimacy.

Not only has it hooked viewers with its dramatic plot twists and captivating plot line, but the show has also impressed a large number of people with the beauty of Sweden.

Stockholm is the capital of Sweden, and in each episode of Love is Blind: Sweden, viewers are treated to beautiful shots of the city. Usually, in the summer, Stockholm attracts a significant number of tourists. In winter, the city is decorated with Christmas decorations, and locals actively participate in festivals and ice skating activities.

The capital of Sweden is usually known for monuments, museums, and historic sites such as the Vasa Museum, a maritime museum situated on the island of Djurgarden, the medieval Gamla Stan, the old town of Stockholm, and the hipster Sodermalm. Tourists can explore Swedish eateries and go boating on the archipelago.

In Love is Blind: Sweden, once a couple gets engaged, then only they are allowed to meet one another. To celebrate this milestone, they go on a vacation. Viewers have expressed curiosity about the specific location of this vacation venue.

Atlantis Gardens Resort in Larnaca, Cyprus (Image via Atlantis Gardens website)

On a subreddit for Netflix's reality TV show Love is Blind, Reddit user u/maf2uh asked:

"Does anyone know where the Love is Blind Sweden couples vacationed? It looks absolutely gorgeous! I assume it’s somewhere within a short flight from Sweden, but hopefully still accessible for someone from the States. I’m as much here for the travel recommendations as I am for the drama."

Responding to this question, u/otraera also expressed their wish:

"Cyprus!! It’s on my vacation list."

In a CityDB article, it was confirmed that the couples whose journeys concluded stayed in Atlantis Gardens, Larnaca Cypress.

This Swedish version of Love is Blind showcases the stunning views of Stockholm, featuring landmarks such as Stockholm City Hall, the Kista Science Tower, and the Avicii Arena.

Love is Blind fans have sparked even more interest in the spinoff series Love is Blind: Sweden since its premiere on January 12, 2024. After the release of the first four episodes together, episodes 5 to 8 were released on January 18, 2024. Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, the new season revolves around the relationships between 32 singles in search of love.

Due to the addicting nature of the show, fans are eagerly anticipating the season finale, which is set to air on January 26, 2024. To watch all the episodes, viewers can stream Love is Blind: Sweden on Netflix.