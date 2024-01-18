"Shallow AF": Love is Blind Sweden fans slam Rasmus for being "racist"

Love is Blind Sweden, the latest regional spin-off for the dating reality show, dropped its first four episodes on Netflix on January 12, 2024. During the initial episodes, fans were introduced to the 32-year-old Rasmus Hedenstedt.

Despite being the first couple to get engaged, Rasmus and Krisse-Ly have raised a few eyebrows. While the duo was sure about their feelings for one another, Rasmus' emphasis on wondering about Krisse-Ly's looks didn't sit well with the fans.

On several occasions, the Netflix star noted that he was superficial and shallow and that looks mattered to him.

“I’m very superficial myself. So you might want to sneak in some details of how you look,” Rasmus said in his confessional.

Despite accepting Krisse-Ly's proposal, he wondered if her looks would measure up to his perception of her, noting that it would be a problem if she didn't look as he imagined.

Fans took to social media to slam the cast member for being too focused on physical appearance. Under a Reddit thread "Rasmus is wayy too focused on looks for someone who signed up for a show called 'Love is Blind'", a netizen, @p0stp0stp0st, commented:

"Rasmus is shallow AF! Krisse-Ly is gorg!! His comments before he met her were awful & racist!! He's a child!!! What's he doing on LiB??"

Love is Blind Sweden fans slam Rasmus for being too focused on looks

Fans were introduced to its first batch of Swedish singles participating in Love is Blind Sweden on January 12, 2024. However, they were dissatisfied with the Swedish version of the popular show due to the superficiality demonstrated by several of the contestants. Rasmus Hedenstedt, 32, openly admitted to being shallow and his confessionals backed up his claims.

After his first date in the pods, the cast member noted that he liked to have "a lot of balls in the air." Rasmus didn't want to expose himself because he compared the experience to hunting and noted that one can't "expose" themselves because it's boring.

The cast member further told the cameras that he was "superficial" and wanted women to "sneak in" details about how they looked. After his second date with Krisse-ly, the cast member noted that while he wanted to explore things with the 30-year-old, he would have to see what she looked like first.

While the two connected deeply and Love is Blind heard its first "I love you", Rasmus was still bothered about her looks. While in conversation with another cast member, he admitted to being shallow. He also told the cameras that her spelling made him wonder if she was Chinese and whether he "missed" that.

“From what I already know now, I want to explore things more for sure. But I have to see her first. She’s from Estonian descent. I don’t even know what that is. I don’t know how it affects your looks," Rasmus told the camera.

The episode further saw Krisse-Ly get down on one knee and propose to him on his birthday. The cast member said yes. While the two celebrated through the pods, Rasmus later expressed concerns about how his potential fiancée might look.

Just before the two of them met, he told the cameras that it would be a problem if she was a "three" and everyone else was a "10." The Netflix reality show's cast member hoped that his feelings for her would make her a "10."

Love is Blind Sweden fans took to Reddit to slam the cast member under the thread "Rasmus is wayy too focused on looks for someone who signed up for a show called "Love is Blind."

Fans also took to X to slam the Swedish contestant.

Since the episode aired, Rasmus has issued an apology on Instagram for his behavior on the Netflix show. However, he also reminded fans that what was made to be the final cut was a result of "thousands of hours" reduced to a few episodes.

"There is no excuse for many of the things that I said and I sincerely apologize if I by any means made anyone feel discriminated or hurt."

Love is Blind Sweden season 1 will drop two more episodes on January 19, 2024 on Netflix.