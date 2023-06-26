The release of Here. Is. Better. is the first feature-length documentary that has unprecedented access to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The powerful film weaves together the inspiring stories of four veterans undergoing the most effective trauma psychotherapies for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It will release in theatres on National PTSD Awareness Day on June 27, 2023, and was released digitally starting June 23, 2023, by Greenwich Entertainment

It is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Jack Youngelson and produced by Emmy winners Sian Edwards-Beal and David Beal. Here. Is. Better. introduces viewers to the life journeys of these veterans, including former politician Jason Kander. The former politician shares his personal treatment experience for the first time.

With the aim of shedding light on overlooked stories, the film also highlights the often-neglected narratives of women veterans as they work with renowned PTSD expert Dr. Kathleen Chard.

What is Here. Is. Better. about?

Here. Is. Better. takes an intimate look at the journey of four veterans, each representing diverse backgrounds, service experiences, and demographics. By reframing the narrative surrounding PTSD, the film highlights the vastly different ways this condition manifests in individuals' lives.

Among the veterans featured in the documentary is Jason Kander, a former rising political star and state representative from Missouri. Jason Kander was a rising star in politics and a veteran who served as an Army intelligence officer in Afghanistan. However, in 2018, he unexpectedly withdrew from the mayoral race in Kansas City.

He announced his decision to seek treatment for PTSD and depression, exposing the internal struggle he had been grappling with for over a decade.

Kander's story serves as a poignant reminder that those afflicted with PTSD often fight an invisible war that is hidden from the world and even themselves. They grapple with feelings of unworthiness and resistance toward seeking help.

Through Kander's journey, Here. Is. Better. illustrates a fundamental truth. It shows those with PTSD often finding themselves locked in an invisible battle that neither the public nor they can often see. They often question their own worthiness of seeking or receiving help.

In the film, Kander courageously shares his trauma from Afghanistan, and his inclination to self-medicate through personal achievements and politics. He also discusses how he found himself on the path to seeking help.

Apart from Kander's journey, the film showcases the remarkable stories of Teresa, Tabitha, and John. Teresa and Tabitha are two women participating in a residential program at the VA Trauma Recovery Center in Cincinnati. They connect on a deep level despite the differing ways PTSD manifests in their lives.

John, a Vietnam veteran, fights to reclaim his life from the grasp of PTSD, even after 45 years of service. These individuals provide profound insights into the shared experiences of intense self-blame, familial conflict, and negative thoughts.

The director emphasizes the importance of capturing the genuine vulnerability and truthfulness of the participants

Here. Is. Better. offers a unique perspective on trauma by showcasing the quiet and often understated nature of its effects. While the film presents the subjects' descriptions and confrontations with horrifying events, there is a painful stillness in how the trauma manifests externally.

The documentary director Jack Youngelson emphasizes the importance of capturing the veterans' experiences with honesty and vulnerability. Throughout the filmmaking process, Youngelson maintained an open dialogue with the participants, ensuring that cameras were welcomed only in moments that felt comfortable and non-intrusive. This approach aimed to strike a delicate balance, delivering a genuine narrative without exploiting the emotions of the veterans.

Jack Youngelson's Here. Is. Better. provides a transparent depiction of the debilitating effects of PTSD while emphasizing that effective treatments do exist. The film invites viewers into therapy sessions, where the participants entrust us with their darkest thoughts and emotions.

Enhancing the film's emotional depth is the captivating score composed by Jeremiah Fraites, co-founder of the beloved band The Lumineers.

The theatrical release of Here. Is. Better. coincides with National PTSD Awareness Day on June 27, 2023. The film's distribution rights have been acquired by Greenwich Entertainment, who released it digitally starting June 23, 2023.

