Hereafter: All to know about the film depicting one of the major earthquake and tsunami catastrophes

Hereafter is a Clint Eastwood movie, with a gripping drama revolving around the lives of three people. This thought-provoking narrative follows the experiences of a blue-collar American, a French journalist, and a young schoolboy residing in London. Each of these characters finds themselves intimately connected to the concept of death and an afterlife, albeit in distinct and profound ways.

Hereafter was released in theatres across North America on October 22, 2010, before making its global debut in Japan on February 19, 2011. However, the film was abruptly removed from all the theatres two weeks before its scheduled run was set to conclude. This decision was made mere days after the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan on March 11, 2011. Warner Bros. spokesperson Satoru Otani said that because of the film's distressing tsunami visuals, releasing it was "unacceptable".

Is the Hereafter movie based on a true story?

A 2010 movie about afterlife (Image via IMDb)

Hereafter is a fictional story of three people who die, and while "dead", they experience things that convince them that there is indeed an afterlife. In an interview with Collider, Peter Morgan, the executive producer and screenwriter, revealed that he had read a novel about a woman who loses her sister and desperately tries to connect with her. And he was so moved that it prompted him to investigate the different ways in which death affects people.

"Well, I read a book by an English journalist, called Before I Say Goodbye. It was about a woman who lost her sister and who really sought to connect with her, and that really moved me. I thought, “Oh, that is so interesting. Let me think about that a little bit.” And, this is what came up."

Hereafter: Plot summary, complete list of characters and their cast

Why we need an afterlife (Image via IMDb)

Matt Damon stars as George in Hereafter, a guy who genuinely believes that he can communicate with the dead but has hidden his talent and assumed a low-profile job. Cecile de France plays the character of Marie, a French television newsreader, and Bryce Dallas Howard portrays Melanie, a culinary student with a terrifying dark side. Richard Kind delivers an emotional performance as a grieving widower, and Frankie and George McLaren play twin boys, one of whom is killed when a truck hits them.

Additional cast members include Thierry Neuvic, Lyndsey Marshal, and Jay Mohr.

Hereafter opens with a powerful scene reminiscent of a disaster film, in which Cécile de France plays French TV reporter Marie Lelay, who drowns in a tsunami while working in Thailand. Although she is revived, she is disturbed by the devastation around her and the near-death encounter.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, a reclusive blue-collar worker named George Lonegan (played by Matt Damon) is grudgingly "reading" one of his brother Billy's customers (Jay Mohr), Christos (Richard Kind). Lonegan possesses a keen sense of precognition, and Billy smiles as the doubtful customer is astounded by George's accuracy. However, Lonegan believes that his capacity is more of a curse than a gift—an intrusive ability that most people use to define him while ignoring the lone man who possesses it.

Meanwhile, in London, Marcus, the identical twin of young contemplative Jason (Frankie and George McLaren), is killed in a violent murder after Marcus is dispatched to the pharmacy to get medication for their agitated mother (Lyndsey Marshal). After being placed in a foster home while his mother cleans up, he embarks on a mission to get in touch with his brother, who passed away too young.

Is Hereafter available to watch on Netflix?

Hereafter is not available to watch on Netflix. It is currently available to watch on Foxtel Now. You can also rent or purchase the movie online from Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, and Fetch TV.