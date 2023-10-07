Coco Gauff details culinary secret to her China Open success story

Coco Gauff has claimed that she ate fried noodles and dumplings every day for breakfast during the ongoing China Open.

Gauff has continued her good run of form in Beijing, booking her place in the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over sixth seed Maria Sakkari. Speaking after her win over the Greek, the American said that her daily breakfast in Beijing included fried noodles, dumplings, fruit and a treat with Nutella.

She claimed that while the breakfast may not be the healthiest, it was working for her throughout the week.

"In the morning, I eat fried noodles every day. That's what I have for breakfast, fried noodles, dumplings and some fruit, and usually a treat with Nutella. I don't know if it's the healthiest breakfast. It's what we're doing this week and it's working," she said. (via tennis.com)

Gauff claimed that her post-match meal was soup noodles with some sesame oil, onions and vinegar, adding that the dish felt like a warm hug.

"I always get the soup noodles. I like to put sesame oil, chili oil, a little bit of vinegar and some onions and stuff. It feels like a warm hug," she added.

The 19-year-old has looked in good touch so far during the China Open. She started the tournament with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova and followed it up by edging out Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(2). Gauff then triumphed 7-6(5), 6-2 over 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova to reach the quarterfinals.

Gauff's win over Sakkari in the last eight takes her winning streak to 16 matches, which is the longest for any woman during the 2023 season.

Coco Gauff will take on Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the China Open

Coco Gauff in action at the China Open

Coco Gauff will take on Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the China Open. Swiatek booked her place in the final four of the WTA 1000 event with a 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 6-1 win over ninth seed Caroline Garcia.

Gauff and Swiatek will face one another for the ninth time, with the Pole leading 7-1 in the head-to-head. The American, however, came out on top in the most recent meeting between the two, winning 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Whoever out of Gauff or Swiatek wins, will take on either fifth seed Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova in the China Open final.