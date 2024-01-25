Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch: Everything we know so far

The Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch will be a newly added timepiece to the brand's Arceau model. With a simplistic allure, the watch is crafted with a stainless steel case and diamond embellishment.

The Arceau model, one of the revered watch lineups from the brand, was designed by its creative director Henri d'Origny in 1978, mirroring the equestrian realm. The watch is designed with a dark blue dial case with diamond embellishment, offering a gorgeous allure.

The brand, however, has not announced the release date and price of the Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch yet.

The Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch comes with dark blue luxe allure

The Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch is the new addition to the timepiece section of the brand, offering an elegant watch for horologists. Themed in the star-studded sky, the Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch is adorned with diamonds and mother of pearl, enhancing the luxe allure with minimalistic aesthetics.

The official description states:

"Adorned with textured mother-of-pearl, midnight blue lacquer and sparkling diamonds, the Arceau Petite Lune watch in gem-set steel extends an invitation to embark a journey beneath the starry canopy of space."

It continues:

"The Arceau watch designed by Henri d’Origny in 1978 combines understatement with creativity in a round shape resting on a stirrup, a nod to the brand’s equestrian roots. Its steel case featuring asymmetrical lugs and a gem-set crown is adorned with 70 diamonds using a cutdown setting technique that highlights the diamonds’ many facets."

The Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch features a round-shaped dial, crafted in stainless steel. Adorned with mother of pearls and diamonds, the dial is hued in dark blue, mirroring the night sky. To bring the detailing to the sky, the watchmakers sprinkle pearls throughout the blue stainless steel dial, including seven different cut diamonds to augment the constellation theme.

The hands of hours and minutes are designed in a slender leaf shape, adding charm with the glitz of stainless steel. This particular watch includes the moon phase facility, which is etched between 10 and 11'o clock positions. With a navy blue accent, the moon phase indicator is designed in white.

The design of the case further continues with the edges of the case, adorned with diamonds while the crown is set with seventy different cut diamonds. The glitz of the edges of the case and the dark case interior strikes a poise in the timepiece. However, the details of the watch further uphold the bespoke craftsmanship of the brand.

The Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch continues its creative prowess with its asymmetric lug. The alligator strap in sapphire blue accent rounds off the whole design.

The foundation of Hermes Arceau watches

The French brand Hermes entered the watch-making realm from its equestrian world. The Arceau watch, originally designed by the creative director of the brand Henri d'Origny, was themed on the equestrian world. The specialty of the watch is the slender hands, italic fonts, and double-stitched straps, aligning the horse riding field.

The brand notes:

"In no time, watches are transformed, gestures multiply elegance and life takes on new colors. The magic is there: on Hermès timepieces, it's always joy O'clock."

The brand collects an assortment of Hermes Arceau models that exude elegance. The Arceau petite lune watch is one of the best-selling costly in the lineup. The Hermes Petite Lune Ciel Étoilé watch, however, is not transparent about its release date and price.

