8 Best luxury watches to gift her for Valentine's Day 2024

A luxury watch is one of the best gift ideas for Valentine's Day. When it comes to gifting ideas for women, especially a loved one, one can get an array of options. However, choosing a luxury watch is always an unmatchable option.

Nowadays, watches have turned into an integral fashion accessory that enhances the overall outlook. A luxury watch can augment the allure further. The bespoke craftsmanship of the luxurious brands and their unique innovations can delight any person.

So, the Sportskeeda team has collected some of the best luxury watches and reviewed them below.

Some of the best luxury watch ideas to gift her on Valentine's Day

1) Ballon Bleu de Cartier Watch

Ballon Bleu De from Cartier can be a savvy choice as the luxury watch to gift her on Valentine's Day. Themed on the idea of a 'balloon', the watch boasts elegance, while the craftsmanship of Cartier commits functionality. The watch dial features sapphire crystal, augmenting the luxurious luster.

The dial features silver guilloché enamel, which provides a transparent and durable allure. The stainless silver further adds charm. In this Watch series, Cartier has garnered different dial sizes, and the price varies on that. The 42-mm-sized dial costs $7,200, while the 33-mm-sized dial is priced at $11,900. All are obtainable from the Cartier stores.

2) Serpenti Tubogas Watch from Bvlgari

On the Bvlgari website, the brand has categorized some must-have luxury watches for Valentine's Day and the Serpenti Tubogas watch is one of them. With the serpent replica, one of the signatories from the Bvlgari pieces of jewelry and watches, this particular watch can be a marvelous choice for her.

Crafted with rose gold and steel amalgamation, the spiral bracelets of the watch exude modish appeal. The drop-shaped dial, mirroring the head of the serpent, gets the rose-gold dial case while its interior background remains dark. This particular watch costs $10,900 and is available at the Bvlgari store.

3) Day Date 36 from Rolex

The luxury watches from the Day-Date series are one of the best-selling from Rolex. Day Date has garnered an assortment of watches, curated in different sizes. One can delve into Day Date 36 for the Valentine's gift to her. The watch boasts a crystallized dial along with 18k gold and diamonds. This watch is best known for its readability and is available for $42,500 in the Rolex store.

4) Selfwinding from Audemars Piguet

For women who love to wear simple yet elegant timepieces, this Selfwinding watch from Audemars Piguet is one of the best choices. The watch boasts a sleek dial along with leather straps.

The 38-mm-sized dial is crafted with 18k gold, while the sapphire infusion creates a shiny and transparent allure. The monochromatic watches are integrated with alligator straps with large-scale patterns and are available at the store for $33,200.

5) Calatrava from Patek Philippe

Another elegant luxury watch for a Valentine's Day gift comes from the Patek Philippe Calatrava lineup. The round dial and its clean allure exude minimalistic aesthetics.

The dial features 18k rose gold along with diamond placements on the edge. With a calfskin strap, this watch presents a luxurious allure. The price is available on a request basis.

6) Lady Arpels Pont des Amoureux watch

For the Valentine's Day luxury watch gift, the Arpel Pont des Amourex watch must be on the list. This watch comes from Van Cleef Arpels' poetic watch collection, and it is themed on the celebration of love.

The watch discards the traditional watch pattern and embraces something innovative. Featured in white gold and diamonds, this charming watch costs $14,1000.

7) Reverso One from Jaeger-LeCoultre

Crafted with Jaeger-LeCoultre's bespoke craftsmanship, the Reverso One is a square-dialed watch that boasts sparkling diamonds, offering a glamorous allure. With a 50-hour power reserve, this watch is crafted with Guilloché enamel and Sunray-brushed.

For $49,900, this watch is available at the store.

8) Aeceau Petite Lune Watch from Hermes

This watch from Hermes boasts a playful appeal on the steel dial, and the sprinkling diamonds on it add to the luxurious allure. With the authentic craftsmanship of the brand, this particular luxurious watch can augment the vogue while exuding the luxe.

One can order this luxury watch for $11,925.

Apart from these watches, one can explore brands like Dior, Chanel, Longines, Blancpain, and so on. All the aforementioned watches are available on the website. However, some other watches, especially any particular model from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Omega, etc., can be found in the secondary market.