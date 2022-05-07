Heron Preston x Bape collab: Where to buy, price, and more explored

A Bathing Ape, commonly known as Bape, has collaborated with Heron Preston for a limited-edition collaboration. The capsule is a unique integration of Japanese streetwear and American-based DJs/designer cultures.

The integration of the two labels' cultures incorporates design principles, which Heron Preston called an "instant language."

Bathing Ape spoke about Heron's "instant language" in a press release, as they reported that the instant language is based on three things: pick-up, prototype, and uniform.

In a press release, Heron Preston talked about the collaboration:

“This project is 8 years in the making. In 2015 I launched a project called ‘Street Sweepers’, where I hacked a Nike Air Force One, remixing it into 3 different brands that would normally never ever work together. I thought of this as an impossible collaboration and the dream was to give people what they were never supposed to have.

He continued:

"In 2019, BAPE formally reached out to me, to turn that dream into a reality."

More about the newly launched Heron Preston x Bape collab

Newly launched Heron Preston x Bape collab (Image via Bape)

Heron Preston took over the archive collection of the Bathing Ape and worked on the masterpieces to generate a collection of shark hoodies, bape camo, ape head, and bape sta while reinterpreting the classics.

The collaborative capsule was launched on the official websites of both brands as well as a few selected retailers on May 7, 2022.

The collection includes graphic t-shirts which are derived from Bape's late 90's inspired screenprint designs with Ape Head. The "Ape Head" graphics follow the design of the time.

The graphic HP X Bape SS T-shirt can be availed in three colorways: liliac white, black white, and white black for $225 in sizes S to XXL.

The highlight from the collection is the addition of workwear jackets and utility pants that are a reflection of the duality of both labels. Heron Preston interpreted the classic Bape workwear jackets in a destructive interpretation of workwear. The jacket features printing slowback gestures such as "Ape Shall Never Kill Ape" on the workwear and pant two-piece set.

The jacket and the pants are made in a colorful camo print, which features a unique purple addition. HP X Bape Camo Worker Jacket can be availed for $899 in XXS to XXL, while the worker pants can be availed for $519 in sizes XS to XXL.

Shark zip hoodies and camo sweatpants are also made in a similar pattern to the workwear two-piece set. The hoodie and sweatpant accentuate the BAPE Sta's symbol "STA" in print across the clothing pieces.

While the HP X Bape Shark Zip Hoodie can be availed for $479 in sizes S to XXL, camo sweatpants can be availed for $405 in the same sizes.

In addition to the apparel line, the collaborative merch also offers a cap and a pair of sneakers.

HP x Bape STA sneakers have been reimagined in HP's signature orange hue. The shoes are constructed of premium leather and accentuated with a similar orange colored Bape camo print. The design features a mismatch between Bape and Heron Preston labels. The HP X Bape Sta sneakers can be availed for $365 in an 'orange white' colorway ranging in size from US 7 to US 13.

Lastly, the camo cap features a similar purple-colored camo print as the workwear two-piece set and can be availed for $189.

The merch doesn't end here. For each item, the collaborative duo have created a custom zip bag and hang tag for packaging.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia