Hidden Murder Island on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller movie, Hidden Murder Island, is all set to premiere on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The film, which is inspired by a true story, focuses on two women who are brutally attacked while camping. One of them dies while the other is saved by a stranger.

The survivor suffers from amnesia and the rest of the film depicts how she tries to figure out what happened to her on that fateful day. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per LMN:

''Inspired by a true story. When two women are attacked while camping, only one makes it out alive–saved by a stranger deep in the woods. Now, back at her parents’ luxurious island estate and suffering from amnesia, she’ll search for answers about what really happened and discover the dark deed goes deeper than she could ever have imagined…''

The movie stars Andrea Bogart in the lead role, along with various others portraying important supporting characters. It is helmed by Damián Romay and written by Richard Lister.

LMN's Hidden Murder Island cast list: Andrea Bogart, and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Andrea Bogart as Beth

Andrea Bogart dons the lead role of Beth in LMN's Hidden Murder Island. Beth suffers from amnesia following a brutal assault and the story focuses on how she tries to figure out what happened to her. She's the protagonist of the film and it is from her perspetive that the story is told. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored.

Apart from Hidden Murder Island, Andrea Bogart is known for her performances in Kidnapped By a Classmate, Seduced by My Neighbor, and Kill Thy Neighbor, among many more.

2) Donny Boaz as Frank

Donny Boaz essays the role of Frank in the new thriller movie. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to his character are known at this point, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

Donny Boaz's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Staircase, P-Valley, Girls Getaway Gone Wrong, and many more.

3) Allie Forsberg as Fey

Allie Forsberg portrays the character of Fey in the new LMN movie, Hidden Murder Island. Apart from that, details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's expected to play a pivotal role in the movie.

Viewers might be familiar with Allie Forsberg, thanks to her appearances in numerous movies and short films like Bridesmaid's Tale and Four.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming thriller flick features various other actors playing significant supporting roles like:

Shawn Reimer as Sam Jones

Carlos Guerrero as Sheriff Joe Wu

Zach Lane as Curt

An official trailer or preview for the film has not yet been released by the makers, but based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to a dark and thrilling character-driven drama that follows a woman whose life has taken a devastating turn following a brutal attack. Viewers who enjoyed Lifetime's Chaos on the Farm and Spinning Out of Control should check this one out.

Don't forget to watch Hidden Murder Island on LMN on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

