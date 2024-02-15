Hierarchy: Plot, cast, & all you need to know about the upcoming NSFW Teen K-drama

Standing on the long list of intriguing and unique 2024 K-drama releases is Hierarchy, an upcoming school-based teen drama with surprising NSFW elements to it.

The show revolves around the lives of the students belonging to Jooshin High School, which was created by a conglomerate to specifically accommodate the children of people belonging to powerful positions in society.

While the school primarily runs based on the birth status of the students it houses, its functioning gets tampered with after a new student gets transferred to Jooshin High School. Though he seems to look innocent and nice, his sweet smile seems to hold a secret underneath that ultimately disrupts the long-running ways and traditions of the high school.

Everything we known about the upcoming 2024 NSFW Teen K-drama produced by Netflix, Hierarchy

Recently, Netflix announced the list of exciting and intriguing K-dramas they have in store for 2024, and one of the many shows that caught fans' eyes was Hierarchy.

Synopsis

The show, which revolves around the children of powerfully positioned people in society who are housed in the same school, is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2024.

The story showcases the life of a very low percentage of students who can attend Jooshin High School, which thereby creates a hierarchy and a set reputation for the education ladder. The series kicks off with only four students making up the school's popular.

This included the first daughter of the Jaeyool Group family, Jung Jae-yi, the successor of the Jooshin Group, Kim Ri-an, the youngest daughter of the trading company International Yoon, Yoon He-ra, and lastly, Lee Woo-jin, the second son of a powerful political family. While these students become the essence of Jooshin High School, their functioning gets disrupted after the transfer of Kang Ha.

While he flashes an innocent smile, a secret that he holds eventually brings instability to the strongly constructed way of Jooshin High School.

Though the synopsis doesn't reveal much about the events of the show or its exact genre, Netflix has marked Hierarchy as an NSFW K-drama with its 18+ rating under the category of 'S*x.' Given that the show revolves around high-school teenagers, the show has increased fans' curiosity with its rating.

Cast

Apart from the intriguing plotline, Netflix has also impressed the masses with its casting for Hierarchy. The lead role, which refers to the transfer student Kang Ha, is played by Lee Chae-min, who's not only known for his role in the K-drama Crash Couse in Romance but also for his position as a Music Bank MC.

Additionally, Jung Jae-yi is played by Roh Jeong-eui, who appeared in Dear M and Our Beloved Summer, Kim Ri-an is played by Kim Jae-won, Yoon He-ra is played by Ji Hye-won, and lastly, Lee Won-jung takes on the role of Lee Won-jin. Moreover, fans also got a glimpse of the show's aesthetics through the first-look YouTube video that Netflix released to tease their upcoming shows.

With a long list of intriguing factors that keep fans on their toes, they can hardly wait to learn more details about the show.

