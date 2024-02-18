Hightown Season 3 Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Hightown Season 3 Episode 5 will be released on Starz on February 23, 2024, at 2:00 pm PT. The latest episode made some of the biggest revelations so far and left Osito in a precarious condition, teetering on the edge of life and death. Now that Osito will be out of the picture for some time, the Frawleys are expected to seize control of everything, which will affect everyone connected to them.

It is still to be revealed whether Osito would survive the gun wounds, given he was shot in the left eye and in the abdomen, making his chances of survival low. This incident also puts the Frawleys in a tight spot, as Ray has already warned Shane that any involvement in violence could escalate matters, leading to intervention by state police. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Hightown Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Hightown Season 3 Episode 5 be released

As mentioned above, Hightown Season 3 Episode 5 will be released this Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the next episode are listed below with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 23, 2024 6 pm Central Time Friday, February 23, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 23, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Friday, February 23, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, February 23, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, February 23, 2024 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 24, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 24, 2024 7:30 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, February 24, 2024 3 am Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, February 24, 2024 12:30 pm

Where to watch Hightown Season 3 Episode 5

Fans in the U.S. can watch Hightown Season 3 Episode 5 and catch all the latest episodes of the series and the first two seasons exclusively on Starz. The episodes will be rerun on the Starz Network during the week at irregular times.

Since Starz's services are limited to the U.S., fans around the globe can still enjoy the show through other OTT platforms, such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. The series can also be streamed on Philo, Apple TV, Vudu, Sling TV, and more.

A brief recap of Hightown Season 3 Episode 4

Episode 4 kicked off with Jackie confiding in Alan about everything, including the girl named Veronica going missing and the rise of shady activities in Fall Brooks. Following Jackie’s tip, Alan apprehended Swaezy to question him about Veronica, which he brushed off like he knew nothing. However, after Jackie suggested it, Alan asked Swaezy about Maxine McClean, which got him nervous.

Later, Jackie stopped by Emma’s house and surprisingly found Veronica there. Upon asking the latter about her bruises, the former learned that it was she who violently thrashed her under the influence of substance. Heartbroken, Jackie visited Mike and confessed everything.

Shane unveiled to his nephew that Osito was the one who stole their stuff and burned the stash house to the ground. After some time, Ray paid a visit to Shane, only to warn him that the State Police would apprehend him and his nephew if they instigated any more violence. Osito moved her to another place to keep Janelle safe and asked her to lay low.

However, as Shane managed to track Osito’s location, he ordered Owen to kill him. During the confrontation, Osito was shot in his left eye and abdomen by Owen. Holding Osito in her arms, Janelle cried out for help. While Owen survived, his partner wasn’t so lucky.

Frankie partnered with Frawley’s men in the prison and promised to share crucial details of Osito’s business. He later conversed with Shane to further discuss what he had on Osito. Meanwhile, Rachel managed to steal Renee’s stash and disappeared.

What to expect from Hightown Season 3 Episode 5

Hightown Season 3 Episode 5 is titled “29 days later.” The new preview teaser sees Frankie Cuevas finally walking free from the prison. Frankie will partner up with Shane to boost their business, and together, they will bring down Osito’s empire. The trailer also shows that Osito has survived. Frankie’s release poses a great threat to Renee, so Ray is likely to move her into some place safe.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hightown Season 3 as 2024 progresses.