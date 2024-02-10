Hightown Season 3 Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Hightown Season 3 Episode 4 will be released on February 9, 2024, on Starz at 2:00 pm PT. The latest episode saw Jackie’s relentless pursuit of finding Veronica's whereabouts, but she still has achieved nothing besides the surface-level information from Emma. Additionally, it will be difficult for Jackie to continue her search, given that Emma has bailed on her after learning she is a cop.

The latest installment seamlessly focuses on each character’s narrative, exploring the unique stories and challenges in-depth. From Osito's first strike on Frawleys to Rachel infiltrating Renee and Ray’s house as a nanny, episode 3 had the viewers on the edge of their seats. As tension escalates, viewers can anticipate more twists, setting the stage for Hightown Season 3 Episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Hightown Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Hightown Season 3 Episode 4 be released

As stated above, Hightown Season 3 Episode 4 will be out this Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the next episode are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 16, 2024 6 pm Central Time Friday, February 16, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 16, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Friday, February 16, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, February 16, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, February 16, 2024 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 17, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 17, 2024 7:30 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, February 17, 2024 3 am Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, February 17, 2024 12:30 pm

Where to watch Hightown Season 3 Episode 4

For fans in the U.S., all the latest episodes of Hightown Season 3 and the preceding installments of the series can be watched exclusively on Starz. The episodes will also be rerun on the Starz network throughout the week at irregular times.

Since Starz's services are limited to the U.S., fans around the globe can still enjoy the show through other OTT platforms, such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. The series can also be streamed on Philo, Apple TV, Vudu, Sling TV, and more.

A brief recap of Hightown Season 3 Episode 3

Hightown Season 3 Episode 3 saw Jackie finally getting the chance to talk to Emma about Veronica’s whereabouts. However, as the latter was still hesitant, the former paid her. Emma took Jackie to Veronica’s house, and they both learned that she was evicted for not paying her bills and was missing.

After two cops suspecting the duo had arrived, Jackie had no other option but to reveal that she was a police officer, leading Emma to call quits on helping her find Veronica. Elsewhere, Ray and Sarah found a perfect opportunity to get intel on the new supplier named Red. Fitzy helped Sarah infiltrate a party and to blend in. They surprisingly encountered Owen.

Although Sarah had to cross her own limits as an officer, she easily gathered intel. At Ray and Renee’s home, Rachel, posing as a nanny, discreetly searched the house following Frankie’s instructions. In the prison, Frankie found out that Osito ran out of supplies and also about his secret fling with Janelle.

Osito, who had been tracking the Frawley’s movements, finally ran into their stash house and stole all the supplies. Before leaving, Osito agreed to give the guy keeping a watch his share to keep his mouth shut. He later set the place on fire, leaving Owen and his men guessing about what really happened.

Jackie wanted to try her luck once again by reaching out to Emma, but unfortunately, she ran into Swayzee, who kicked her out of the house. Later, she decided to meet Petey, but after arriving at his place, she found him dead.

What to expect from Hightown Season 3 Episode 4

Hightown Season 3 Episode 4 is titled “Jackpot,” which will be directed by Monica Raymun, who plays Jackie Quiñones. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, Jackie is expected to reach out to Ray, as things have gone out of hand in her secret investigation. The Frawleys are indeed going to figure out that Osito made his move, so they are also anticipated to act swiftly to protect their interests.

