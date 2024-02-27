Hightown Season 3 Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Hightown Season 3 Episode 6 will be released on Starz on Mar. 1, 2024, at 2:00 pm PT. The latest plot developments resumed after a brief time skip of 29 days, showcasing Jackie’s progress, Frankie walking free from prison, and much more. However, the moment that hyped the viewers with surprise would be the final moments, where Imani Lewis’s character Charmaine Grasa makes an enthralling return.

Charmaine, the drugpin of New York, managed to escape while being transported to the women’s prison by Jackie and Leslie and has now made her grand comeback. Charmain’s return and her alliance with Osito could unleash a war in Cape Cod, escalating tension and making things worse for their rivals and others. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Hightown Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Hightown Season 3 Episode 6 be released

As mentioned above, Hightown Season 3 Episode 6 will be released this Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the next episode are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, March 1, 2024 6 pm Central Time Friday, March 1, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Friday, March 1, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Friday, March 1, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, March 1, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, March 1, 2024 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 2, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 2, 2024 7:30 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, March 2, 2024 3 am Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, March 2, 2024 12:30 pm

Where to watch Hightown Season 3 Episode 6

All the latest episodes of Hightown Season 3 and the preceding installments of the series will be available for fans in the U.S. exclusively on Starz. The episodes will be rerun on the Starz network during the week at irregular times on Starz Network.

Since Starz's services are limited to the U.S., fans globally can rely on other OTT platforms, like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. The series can also be streamed on Philo, Apple TV, Vudu, Sling TV, and more.

A brief recap of Hightown Season 3 Episode 5

Jackie was finally released from the rehabilitation institute and was eventually back on her job, given she was determined to get her life together. Elsewhere, Frankie walked free from prison and subsequently met Shane. Frankie also met his ex-fiance at her workplace, only to tell her he wouldn’t let her off the hook easily.

Ray and Sarah learned through Fitzy that a memorial fundraiser for Red was going to take place at the Limericks, where it was possible that Owen could show up. Tagging along with Jackie, Sarah went undercover to see whether the target turned up, but unfortunately, he didn’t.

However, when one of Owen’s crewmates, Tommy, arrived, Sarah decided to get close to him to gather information that could lead her to Owen’s current location. While Frankie was enjoying his meal at his favorite spot, Alan ran into him and learned that Renee was the one who killed Jorge.

Subsequently, Alan met Renee just to let her know that he knew about the person behind Jorge’s murder. At the hospital, Alan decided to check on Osito, who barely managed to survive after Owen tried to kill him.

Alan intended to get intel out of him, but Osito turned him down. Osito flew to Tampa immediately after getting discharged after he got an encrypted greeting card, and there he met Charmaine.

What to expect from Hightown Season 3 Episode 6

Hightown Season 3 Episode 6 is titled ‘Chekhov’s Gun,’ highlighting Osito and Charmain plotting their biggest plan to take Cape Cod back in their grasp. This will lead to an all-out war against the Frawleys, as well as Frankie Cuevas, who has just stepped out of prison. Moreover, the upcoming installment will also show how Ray, Sarah, and Jackie manage to accomplish their undercover operation.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hightown Season 3 as 2024 progresses.