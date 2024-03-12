Hightown season 4: Everything we know so far

With how the third season concluded, there is no wonder why fans are anticipating a Hightown season 4 to be in the cards. All three seasons of Rebecca Cutters' crime drama on Starz have been well-received for its dark and gritty narrative that brilliantly tackles the opioid epidemic and the corrupt officers within the police department.

The latest season resumed the ongoing drama that focused on Jackie’s (Monica Raymund) suspension from the department, Frankie walking free from prison, Osito’s new rivalry, and more. Like the previous two seasons, the third installment had a successful run by keeping the Hightown audience fervently waiting for the next episode as soon as the latest one dropped.

Given season 3 ended on a peculiar note, leaving the stories and fate of most of the important characters hanging in the balance, a Hightown season 4 is the only answer to all. Unfortunately, season 3 was the end of the line.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Starz’s Hightown. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Starz has officially canceled Hightown Season 4

The news regarding Starz canceling Hightown season 4 and beyond was unveiled on December 12, 2023, by TVLine, who was the first to announce season 3 was going to be the ultimate finale. Before this, Starz also canceled many popular TV shows like Heels, Run the World, and Blindspotting during the WGA strikes.

Additionally, Starz canceled Anna Moriarty’s TV drama series, The Venery of Samantha Bird, which had filmed its first six episodes before the strikes began. The reason behind the cancelation remains shrouded in mystery. However, fans are still hopeful Hightown season 4 could still be greenlit, given how the story ended with an abridged conclusion.

The grand finale of the third season saw Ray killing Frankie, and the latter’s death remains unresolved, Jackie joining Alan in his mission to root out the corrupt cops, Ray remaining in contact with Osito, and more. All these storylines need a proper conclusion, and thus, Hightown season 4 becomes a necessary installment to give Rebecca Cutters’ crime drama a fitting end.

However, Starz has not said anything regarding the continuation of the series. So, in the meantime, all fans can do is binge-watch the first three seasons and speculate about the following plot developments, like every canceled show ever.

On the bright side, the Hightown audience shouldn’t lose hope, as many shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Breaking In, American Rust, and more were canceled, but they returned eventually.

About Hightown

Here’s how the official logline of Hightown describes the plot:

Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her life thrown into disarray when she gets tasked with investigating serious crimes in her popular beach community. As if battling criminals isn't hard enough, Jackie walks the tightrope of sobriety as she tries to stay above a pool of secrets, betrayal, and shame from her past.

It continues:

She becomes at odds with Sgt. Ray Abruzzo, an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, until he becomes disgraced and is taken off the force as they both spiral from the stress of their investigations.

Where to watch all three seasons of Hightown

All three seasons of Hightown are available to stream on Starz. Fas in the U.S. can also watch the crime drama on Hulu and Apple TV. The series can be purchased on Google Play, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Hightown has recently been made available in India on SonyLiv, but for some countries, the series is still waiting to make its arrival.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new shows and movies on Starz as 2024 progresses.