Hightown Season 3 Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Hightown Season 3 Episode 7 will be released on Starz on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET on Starz.

The recent installment was indeed a package deal for Hightown fandom. It not only saw the return of Charmaine Grasa but also ended with a shocking cliffhanger, putting viewers on the edge of their seats. The latest plot developments also killed off a major character, further intensifying the intrigue.

Being the penultimate episode, Chekhov’s Gun has set the stage for the season's grand finale and is anticipated to impart a climactic and resolution-filled conclusion.

Given season 3 will be the end of the roads for Rebecca Cutters’ crime drama, there won’t be a Hightown season 4, so fans should buckle up as the final chapter promises to be an unforgettable rollercoaster of emotions, twists, and significant revelations.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Hightown Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Hightown Season 3 Episode 7 be released?

As stated above, Hightown Season 3 Episode 7, or the finale, will be released on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the next episode are listed below with the respective time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, March 8, 2024 6 pm Central Time Friday, March 8, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Friday, March 8, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Friday, March 8, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, March 8, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, March 8, 2024 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 9, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 9, 2024 7:30 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, March 9, 2024 3 am Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, March 9, 2024 12:30 pm

Where to watch Hightown Season 3 Episode 7?

Hightown Season 3 episode 7, and the preceding installments of the series will be available exclusively for fans in the U.S. on Starz. The episodes will be rerun on the Starz network during the week at irregular times on Starz Network.

As Starz's services are limited to the U.S., fans globally can rely on other OTT platforms, like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. The series can also be streamed on Philo, Apple TV, Vudu, Sling TV and more.

A brief recap of Hightown Season 3 Episode 5

Episode 6 kicked off with Charmaine talking about her business with Rowena Castro, the drugpin of Tampa, Florida.

After learning that Charmaine was facing challenges with a guy named Benny, who was becoming an obstacle in meeting Lady Castro in person, Osito decided to help. The two robbed Benny of his stash without effort.

The next day, Charmaine and Osito met Lady Castro to expose Benny as a liability and closed the deal with her. Back in Cape Cod, Sarah met Owen, but the undercover mission ended up being a disaster, with Sarah getting shot by Owen's gun. Owen met his uncle for advice but got killed by him instead.

Later, Osito met Shane to reveal that he shook hands with a new dealer and asked for some capital.

The two decided to start fresh and let bygones be bygones. Elsewhere, Frankie fixated on destroying Renee, helped Alan catch the real Chanice Bailey, whose real name was Angela Campbell.

Angela agreed to be the witness of Renee being the killer of Jorge in return for receiving full immunity from the State Department. Learning about the situation, Ray decided to help Renee sell the stash she had been hiding. Ray told Renee that they could use the money to buy Angela off.

Jackie met Detective Dolan in his house to learn more about Maxine McClean’s case. While on her way to the washroom, Maxine encountered the exact Bayonet Petey had in his possession. Dolan threatened Jackie to put her phone down before she could contact anyone about her being in trouble.

What to expect from Hightown Season 3 Episode 7?

Hightown Season 3 Episode 7 is titled “Big Fish.” Being the ultimate finale of the show, the episode will be all about the culmination of all the mysteries and impending revelations of each character and their storylines that fans of the crime drama have waited for so long.

The finale will decide the fate of not only Jackie but also Renee, Osito, and many other characters, imparting a climactic end to the series.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hightown Season 3 as 2024 progresses.