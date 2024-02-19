Hightown Season 3: Full list of cast in the crime drama

With all loose ends converging, Hightown Season 3, being the grand finale is all set to deliver an intense and conclusive end to the crime drama. The third installment sees Jackie Quiñones getting suspended from the force, but that doesn’t stop her from embarking on a new investigation where she has to find a missing girl. Meanwhile, Ray and Alan focus on busting down the rising drug syndicates.

The third installment of the series underwent cast changes, omitting characters like Shane Harper’s Junior, Gia Crovatin’s Devon Wilson, and more, who were written off for various reasons. However, the fresh new season brings new characters who will impact the unfolding storyline in unexpected ways. Follow along with the article to learn more about the main and new cast of Hightown Season 3.

Every character in Hightown Season 3 and their cast

1) Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones

Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones (Image via Starz)

Returning as Jackie Quiñones, Monica Raymund plays the main character of the crime drama. The latest season sees Jackie still struggling with substance abuse, which ultimately gets her suspended from the Massachusetts State Police. However, despite her removal, she undertakes a personal investigation to find a missing girl named Veronica.

2) Riley Voelkel as Renee Segna

Riley Voelkel as Renee Segna (Image via Starz)

Now, as the wife of Detective Ray Abruzzo, Riley Voelkel returns as Renee Segna, the ex-fiancée of Frankie Cuevas Sr. Embarking on a new chapter of motherhood, Renee once again finds herself at the Xavier’s Bar and Lounge, seemingly unable to escape its allure.

3) Atkins Estimond as Osito

Atkins Estimond as Osito (Image via Starz)

Atkins Estimond returns to reprise his role of Osito, who once was the right hand for Frankie Cuevas. With Frankie behind bars, Osito seizes control of the business, ultimately betraying his partner.

4) Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas Sr.

Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas Sr. (Image via Starz)

Amaury Nolasco reprises the role of Frankie Cuevas Sr who once was an infamous drugpin but is now a mere criminal, doing jail time. Despite ending up behind bars, Abruzzo and Alan fear that things may go haywire once again if Frankie walks free.

5) Dohn Norwood as Alan Saintille

Dohn Norwood as Alan Saintille (Image via Starz)

Dohn Norwood returns as Alan Saintille, the Massachusetts State Police trooper who works alongside the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit.

6) James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo

James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo (Image via Starz)

James Badge reprises his role as Detective Ray Abruzzo, the Massachusetts State Police sergeant who is also working with the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit.

7) Kaya Rosenthal as Sarah Keagan

Kaya Rosenthal as Sarah Keagan (Image via Starz)

Kaya Rosenthal makes her debut in Hightown Season 3 as a newcomer at the Massachusetts State Police, working under Ray Abruzzo.

8) Michael Drayer as Owen Frawley

Michael Drayer as Owen Frawley (Image via Starz)

Michael Drayer makes his debut as Owen Frawley, the egocentric and reckless nephew of Shane Frawley, who looks after the drug business and runs errands for his uncle. Owen becomes one of Osito’s major rivals.

9) Garret Dillahunt as Shane Frawley

Garret Dillahunt as Shane Frawley (Image via Starz)

Garret Dillahunt debuts in Hightown Season 3 as Shane Frawley, the new drugpin of Cape Cod, who is gradually taking over Osito’s empire with his nephew Owen.

Supporting cast in Hightown Season 3

Jeanine Serralles as Rachel

Ellie Barone as Veronica

Taja V. Simpson as Janelle

Mike Pniewski as Ed Murphy

Ana Nogueira as Donna

Gigi Zumbado as Emma

About Hightown

The official logline of Hightown describes the series as such:

Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her life thrown into disarray when she gets tasked with investigating serious crimes in her popular beach community. As if battling criminals isn't hard enough, Jackie walks the tightrope of sobriety as she tries to stay above a pool of secrets, betrayal and shame from her past.

It continues:

She becomes at odds with Sgt. Ray Abruzzo, an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, until he becomes disgraced and is taken off the force as they both spiral from the stress of their investigations.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hightown Season 3 as 2024 progresses.