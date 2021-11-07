'Highway to Heaven' full cast list: Meet Jill Scott, Barry Watson and others from Lifetime movie

Lifetime's Highway to Heaven features iconic popstar Jill Scott as an angel sent to earth to help people. The special event movie has taken inspiration from Michael Landon’s 80s television series and returned with an updated take.

The plot revolves around Jill taking the form of a junior high counselor and reinstilling joy in a young boy, who grieves his mother's loss.

Here's a preview of the heartwarming movie series, Highway to Heaven:

Highway to Heaven: Ensemble list

Jill Scott as Angela Stewart

The Grammy-award winning singer began her career as a spoken word artist by appearing at live poetry readings.

Scott's debut album Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1, secured a platinum badge. Coupled with that, her follow-up albums Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 both achieved gold status.

In 2007, Jill made her film debut in Hounddog and Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? Her other works on screen include CW's Black Lightning, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Black-ish and more.

Her upcoming project is Lifetime's Highway to Heaven.

Barry Watson as Bruce

Barry Watson gained popularity with his role as Matt Camden, the eldest child in the Aaron Spelling wholesome drama 7th Heaven.

Watson is currently filming an Ava DuVernay-produced series called Naomi, a DC superhero show starring Kaci Walfall.

During the pandemic, Watson donated gift cards and food to his hometown hospital, Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

The actor was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma almost 20 years ago, and holds his life and death experience very close to his heart. Due to the disease, Barry underwent chemotherapy and has been in remission since 2003.

The rest of the cast consists of Robert Moloney as Jeff and Ashley Ross as Melissa.

About Highway to Heaven

The official synopsis of the Lifetime drama reads:

"Highway to Heaven follows Angela, an angel sent back to Earth by God, to help others in need."

In the movie, Angela is a temporary counselor who finds herself working with the school's principal Bruce. She helps a troubled student in Cody and his father Jeff after the unfortunate loss of the former's mother, Melissa.

Bruce is in awe of Angela's divine work as he witnesses her working miracles with the father-son duo.

Highway to Heaven premieres Saturday, 6 November 2021 at 8.00pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul