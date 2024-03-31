Hilaria Baldwin touted as Kyle Richards' top pick for RHOBH ensemble

The casting decisions for RHOBH continue to captivate viewers and influence the show's dynamics. Recently, Kyle Richards, the last remaining original cast member, garnered attention by suggesting Hilaria Baldwin as a potential new addition to the ensemble. Hilaria, recognized for her roles as a yoga instructor, author, and podcaster, is married to Alec Baldwin, and was recommended by Richards during her appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

This recommendation comes after the recent departure of Annemarie Wiley. With Baldwin's unique background and the couple's expressed interest in reality TV, this development hints at a new direction for RHOBH, aiming to introduce fresh narratives and diversify its cast composition.

Kyle Richards recommends Hilaria Baldwin for new RHOBH cast member

Kyle Richards, a cornerstone of RHOBH since its inception, has played a pivotal role in the show's success. Her suggestion of Hilaria Baldwin as a new cast member came during a candid conversation with Kelly Ripa, highlighting Baldwin’s vibrant personality and potential fit with the existing cast.

In conversation, when Kyle Richards was questioned who can be a good fit for RHOBH, she replied:

“I have a new one, I think…She lives in New York, but maybe she would move. I’m scared I’m gonna mispronounce her name, but I think it’s kind of fitting for the situation. Hilaria Baldwin”

Co-host Jan Schillay added:

“They’re looking for a reality show. He told us. He told us”.

Referring to their November interview with Alec Baldwin, Ripa also jumped in, stating:

“Wait, that’s right. Wait a minute. Hang on. Alec Baldwin on this here podcast said they are looking for a reality show”

Kyle further replied:

“Well, I told him. I saw him in New York. I don’t know, it was a couple years back and I said something about it then, and then I was like, he’s like, ‘Oh, we’re living in New York,’ but I don’t know…He said something about her in LA and I was like, ‘Well, the door’s open.'”

Richards’ endorsement stems from her vision to infuse the show with new energy and perspectives, a strategy she believes is crucial for maintaining the show’s relevance and appeal.

If Hiaria Baldwin comes in, she would replace Annemarie Wiley, who was on the show for one season. As per her official Instagram statement, Annemarie was disappointed with her portrayal in the show. She also expressed how the show didn’t give her a chance to showcase her personal journey and full story.

Hilaria Baldwin emerges as a figure of considerable interest within the context of RHOBH due to her multifaceted career and public persona. Born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas, she has made a name for herself as a yoga instructor, author, and wellness advocate, co-founding the Yoga Vida yoga studios.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Baldwin's personal life has kept her in the public eye.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's reported openness to exploring reality television projects provides a backdrop to Kyle Richards' suggestion, hinting at a potential seamless integration into RHOBH. Hilaria's established presence in wellness and health, combined with her experience navigating public scrutiny, presents a unique opportunity for RHOBH to delve into these themes more deeply.

Final thoughts

The inclusion of Hilaria Baldwin, as suggested by Kyle Richards, represents a potential evolution for the show, blending established entertainment values with the introduction of new, relevant themes.